Eligible Divyangjan and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) will no longer need to renew their exempted FASTags every year, with revised government guidelines coming into effect from October 2, 2026.

Under the new norms, exempted FASTags will remain valid for three or five years, depending on the percentage of disability mentioned in a valid Disability Certificate, Unique Disability Identity (UDID) Card or other applicable records.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), sharing details of the revised guidelines on its official handle on X, stated that the changes are aimed at simplifying toll-related procedures and reduce repeated formalities for eligible beneficiaries.

FASTag validity: What changes from now?

Under the previous guidelines, exempted FASTags for Divyangjan had to be renewed on an annual basis. As per the revised rules, longer validity periods based on the recorded disability have been introduced.

-Those having 70% to 100% disability will get an exempted FASTag valid for five years.

-Those who have 40% to less than 70% disability will get an exempted FASTag valid for three years.

NHAI added that the change will reduce the need for annual renewals and repeated procedural formalities.

Who are eligible?

The revised guidelines are applicable to vehicles specially designed and constructed for use by persons with physical disabilities as well as vehicles registered under the ownership type ‘Divyangjan’.

The applicable FASTag validity will be determined using the disability percentage mentioned in a valid Disability Certificate, UDUD card or other applicable records.

What happens after the FASTag validity expires?

Eligible beneficiaries can review their exempted FASTag after the applicable three- or five-year period.

As per the official statement, renewal will be subject to the beneficiary continuing to meet eligibility requirements and complying with the applicable provisions of the National Highway Fee Rules, 2008.

Longer validity, fewer renewals

The revised framework is intended to bring “greener uniformity” to the issuance and renewal of the exempted FASTags while reducing repeated procedures.

The government mentioned that the changes are aimed at making the National Highway tolling ecosystem “more accessible, transparent and user-friendly for eligible Divyangjan and PwD beneficiaries.