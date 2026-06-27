Bengaluru added another piece to its long-term traffic decongestion strategy on Saturday with the inauguration of the 10.7-km SM Krishna Road, a signal-free and toll-free arterial corridor designed to improve connectivity between the western parts of the city.

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Built at a cost of Rs 631 crore, the 100-metre-wide, 10-lane road connects Kadabagere Cross to Challaghatta Metro Station and is expected to reduce travel time between Magadi Road and Mysuru Road from around one hour to about 20 minutes. But beyond the travel time savings, the project reflects Karnataka’s broader strategy of building high-capacity urban corridors as Bengaluru grapples with growing congestion and rapid expansion.

Why Bengaluru is focusing on signal-free corridors

Bengaluru’s road network has struggled to keep pace with rising vehicle ownership and urban expansion. As newer residential layouts develop on the city’s outskirts, the demand for faster east-west and north-south connectivity has increased significantly.

The newly inaugurated corridor has been designed to minimise traffic interruptions through infrastructure such as three underpasses, 11 bridges and a 270-metre tunnel. Officials have also provided a three-metre central median to accommodate a future Metro line, signalling an effort to integrate road and mass transit infrastructure over the long term.

Apart from improving connectivity within Bengaluru, the corridor is also expected to benefit commuters travelling from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Ramanagara, Kunigal and Magadi by providing an alternative to existing congested routes.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, “The government has decided to include the names of landowners who voluntarily provide land without objection for public welfare projects such as industrial areas, schools, lakes, and roads in a Wall of Gratitude. Through this, the sacrifices of landowners will be remembered.”

He added, “Today we have inaugurated a 10-lane road in the name of S M Krishna. This road will not stop at 11 km; it will later be expanded to 123 km. We are planning to build a Wall of Gratitude on this road as well. Through this, the Karnataka government will permanently preserve the names of those who gave land for this road. This will be implemented everywhere.”

The road has been named after former Chief Minister S M Krishna, whom Shivakumar credited with playing a key role in shaping modern Bengaluru.

Part of a larger mobility blueprint

The SM Krishna Road is only one component of Karnataka’s wider urban mobility plans.

According to Shivakumar, work on the proposed 123-km Bengaluru Business Corridor is progressing, with tenders already invited for several stretches. The government also plans to issue the final notification soon for the section connecting Electronic City with Mysuru Road.

Explaining the proposed land acquisition model, Shivakumar said, “A final notification for the stretch connecting Electronic City to Mysore Road will be issued soon. Bengaluru cannot survive without this road, so I will take bold decisions. Landowners will be offered 35 per cent commercial land, 40 per cent residential land, and Transferable Development Rights (TDR) compensation. They can choose whichever option they prefer.”

The state government is also preparing to begin construction of a shorter tunnel road near Hebbal, which forms part of a wider plan to reduce travel time across key city corridors.

During his address, Shivakumar said, “Bengaluru is a city of the world. To relieve traffic congestion here, many projects, including the construction of a large tunnel road, have been planned. Along with this, a team of officials will be formed. I will continue to live up to the immense trust you have placed in me.”

Taken together, the projects indicate that Karnataka’s infrastructure strategy is shifting beyond isolated flyovers and junction improvements towards building interconnected transport corridors that combine wider roads, grade-separated intersections, Metro integration and future urban expansion. Whether these investments deliver sustained congestion relief, however, will depend on how effectively they are integrated with Bengaluru’s broader public transport network and land-use planning.