The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway has crossed another milestone with the opening of a new 25-km stretch in Andhra Pradesh, allowing motorists to travel on nearly 100 km of the greenfield corridor. The newly operational Bethamangala-Baireddypalle section is the first portion of the expressway to open in Andhra Pradesh and extends the operational network beyond the 71-km Karnataka stretch inaugurated earlier this year.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) expects the entire 262-km access-controlled expressway connecting Bengaluru and Chennai to be completed by the end of December 2026, subject to the completion of pending works in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Operational stretch expands as construction progresses

The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway is being developed in phases across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to improve connectivity between two of southern India’s largest economic hubs.

In Andhra Pradesh, the 85-km section has been divided into three construction packages: Bethamangala-Baireddypalle (25 km), Baireddypalle-Bangarupalem (31 km) and Bangarupalem-Gudipala (29 km). According to NHAI, two of these packages have largely been completed, while work continues on the remaining stretch.

“Bethamangala-Baireddypalle section has been opened to motorists. A portion of the Baireddypalle-Bangarupalem stretch is pending due to forest clearance issues. In this section, the works have been completed, barring 11km. The pending works include the construction of underpass for movement of wild animals.

The third package, from Bangarupalem to Gudipala, was completed more than a year ago. We expect to complete the remaining works and open the entire 262km expressway, including the Tamil Nadu section, by the end of Dec 2026,” the official said.

The authority said the newly opened section is already helping travellers headed towards Chittoor, Tirupati and Chennai by allowing them to exit the expressway and connect with existing national highways through district roads.

“The opening of the stretch from NG Hulkur (in Karnataka) to Baireddipalle is benefiting motorists travelling to Chittoor, Tirupati and Chennai.

After exiting the expressway, motorists use district roads that connect to the national highways leading to these destinations. Since the opening of the stretch, a good number of vehicles have been using it,” the official said.

New toll structure comes into effect

Along with the opening of the Andhra Pradesh stretch, NHAI has implemented a revised toll structure effective June 25 for vehicles using the operational section between Hoskote and Baireddypalle.

Under the new rates, cars, jeeps and vans will pay Rs 195 for a one-way trip and Rs 290 for a return journey. A monthly pass covering 50 single journeys has been priced at Rs 6,465. Light commercial vehicles and minibuses will pay Rs 315 one way, while buses and trucks will be charged Rs 655 for a single trip.

An NHAI official clarified that toll collection applies only to vehicles travelling on the main carriageway of the expressway.

“No toll is being collected for vehicles using the entry and exit ramps to access or leave the main carriageway,” the official said.

Currently, toll plazas on the operational stretch are located at Hedaginabele, Agrahara, Krishnarajpura, Sunderapalya and Baireddypalle. The Baireddypalle toll plaza alone is reportedly generating average daily collections of around Rs 2.2 lakh, indicating growing usage as more sections of the expressway become operational.