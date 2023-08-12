National Highway-5 & over 200 roads closed in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides, heavy rainfall – Details inside

As many as 200 roads have been closed for vehicular movement after many areas in Himachal Pradesh witnessed incidents of landslides following heavy rainfall, officials said on Friday (August 11). According to officials, hundreds of roads across the state are still closed due to heavy rain and subsequent incidents of landslides and falling debris from hills.

“There are over 200 roads closed in the state and restoration is underway, over 200 electricity supply schemes are also chamfered. Our teams and officers are in the field,” State Revenue and Horticulture Minister, Jagat Singh Negi said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued ‘red’ and ‘orange’ alerts for most of the districts of the hill state from 12-13 August.

National Highway-5 closed at Chakki Mod

The National Highway-5 running through Himachal Pradesh has been temporarily closed at Chakki Mod near Parwanoo in the state’s Solan district due to landslides, the police informed on Saturday, adding that the restoration work is underway.

The Highway was opened for light vehicles on Thursday but had to be shut again on Friday due to landslides the police said.

The Manali-Chandigarh national highway was also blocked following landslides triggered by intermittent rain.

Rain fury in Himachal Pradesh

According to State Emergency Operation Centre data, 107 people have died in road accidents in Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon season since June 24.

State Revenue and Horticulture Minister, Jagat Singh Negi informed that the government has estimated a loss of over 6000 crore rupees so far, the loss of life is increasing day by day in the northern state.

“Over 900 houses have been fully damaged and 7500 houses have been damaged partially,” Negi said. He also said that the chief minister is visiting the flood-hit area and monitoring the situation.

“There is a huge loss of horticulture crops and orchards are also damaged. The Chief Minister is visiting the flood-hit and damaged areas and is doing an assessment he is monitoring the situation. As far as the apple crop transportation is concerned we are doing our best to restore the roads and farmers are also harvesting the crops and taking them to the market,” Negi added.

(With agency inputs)