Maharashtra Highways update: Motorists travelling between Nagpur and Bhandara region could get a wider highway under a Rs 2,553.8 crore road expansion project. A 42-km stretch of National Highway 53 (NH-53) in Maharashtra is proposed to be widened to four to six lanes, which may help enhance the movement of traffic along the corridor.

The proposed expansion will add capacity to the road network for both passengers and commercial vehicles on the Nagpur-Wainganga route. The authority has sought proposals from private companies for execution of the project, as per the official tender details and official notice by NHAI on October 9, 2026.

Which stretch of NH-53 will be widened?

The project covers the Nagpur-Wainganga section of NH-53 from kilometre 499.800 to kilometre 541.800.

The NHAI notice also mentions the existing four-lane corridor as the Nagpur-Bhandara section. The expansion, when completed, could provide room for additional vehicles and boost the flow of traffic along the route.

Nagpur-Wainganga NH-53 Project

Length of Project: 42 km in Maharashtra

Expansion of road: Four lanes to be widened to six

Estimated cost (including GST): Rs 2,553.83 core

Closing date for bids: November 26, 11:00 am

What will it cost to expand the highway?

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2,553.84 crore, including Goods and Services Tax (GST), NHAI stated.

The project is proposed on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Toll model. As per the agreement, the highway would be constructed and operated by a private company selected by the NHAI under this arrangement.

The expansion forms a part of the National Highways (Original Works) program.

When will the project be taken forward?

As per an official notice by NHAI, the deadline for submission of bids is November 26, 2026, till 11 am. The submitted bids are likely to be opened at 11:30 am on November 27.

NHAI will evaluate the proposals post-bidding and then select a private developer. The project is still in the bidding phase.

What is the government’s stance on the Nagpur-Bhandara highway?

The Nagpur-Bhandara corridor has also been part of the government’s larger highway development plans. According to PIB, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari reviewed several proposed road projects in Maharashtra in May 2026, including the six-laning of Nagpur. The review was intended to speed up planning and implementation of highways to enhance regional activity and promote economic development.

Last year in July, the 14.8 km, six-lane Bhandara bypass on NH-53 worth Rs 735 crore was launched. The bypass has been constructed to decongest Bhandara and facilitate movement on the Nagpur-Raipur corridor.

The new proposal to widen the Nagpur-Wainganga stretch of 42 km (covering an adjoining section of NH-53) is another planned improvement along the highway.