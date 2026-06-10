Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved Rs 629 crore to widen six key roads in Kutch district into four-lane corridors, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The funds will go toward upgrading a combined stretch of roughly 43 km across the district, covering roads that connect rural villages to Mundra Port and its surrounding industrial belt.

What is being built

The sanctioned projects cover six road stretches of varying lengths. These include 4.1 km of the Mundra-Luni Vadala Road; 5.1 km for the widening of the Deshalpar-Siracha Road; and a 5.5 km stretch of the Mundra-Zarpara-Kandagara-Dhrab Road, which also includes a bypass around Zarpara village.

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The package also funds a 3.3 km bypass around Navinal village, a 4.5 km stretch of the Kandagara Mota village road, and the longest section, a 20 km portion of the Mundra-Zarpara-Kandagara Road running from chainage 19 to 39.

The port angle

Mundra Port, operated by the Adani Group, is among the largest commercial ports in the country, and the volume of heavy vehicles operating to and from its precincts has long strained the surrounding road network.

The CMO said the bypass roads, in particular, are intended to ease the movement of freight traffic, allowing goods to move faster and with fewer disruptions through the region’s industrial and commercial corridors.

Rural connectivity and tourism

Beyond freight, the state government has framed the project as a rural connectivity push. Kutch, which covers a large and sparsely populated geography, has historically had uneven road infrastructure outside its major towns.

Officials say four-laning these stretches will make daily commutes safer and more reliable for residents of the villages the roads pass through. The CMO also cited expected benefits for Kutch’s tourism sector, which draws visitors to the Rann of Kutch and surrounding areas, particularly during the annual Rann Utsav.

The Kutch approval comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 24 central and state government projects from Surat on the occasion of World Environment Day, with a combined outlay of Rs 18,778 crore for South Gujarat.