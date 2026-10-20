Mumbai Coastal Road North Update: Motorists travelling between Versova and Bhayandar could benefit from improved connectivity under Mumbai’s approximately 60-km coastal road project. The corridor, including interchanges and connecting roads, aims to reduce congestion and support smoother journeys across the western suburbs.

Construction activities are progressing at several locations, including Goregaon, Malad, Lokhandwala and Kandivali.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official post on X, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide inspected several project sites, reviewed construction development and instructed officials to address hurdles affecting ongoing work.

Mumbai Coastal Road North: Route and project details

The project will interlink Versova and Bhayandar through a network of elevated roads, interchanges, underground tunnels and connecting routes. BMC has divided construction into seven packages, namely A, B, C, D, E, F and the Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road (DBLR). The corridor aims to strengthen connectivity for motorists travelling across Mumbai’s western suburbs.

Mumbai Coastal Road North: Key details

Total length: Approximately 60 km, including interchanges and link roads.

Goregaon flyover: 11 out of 38 pillars completed under Package B.

Kandivali-Gorai: A 3.78-km road section under development.

Malad-Kandivali: Two underground tunnels of around 3.9 km planned.

Goregaon flyover: 11 pillars completed

Under Package B, 11 of 38 pillars have been completed for the elevated road between Goregaon and the Oberoi Mall area. Water pipeline relocation work is also in progress.

At Dindoshi, a flyover towards Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, built under the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project, will connect with Coastal Road North through a proposed connector.

BMC also plans to construct an elevated bridge above the existing Veer Savarkar Flyover near MTNL in Goregaon without demolishing it. The proposed bridge will provide access to the coastal road for traffic from the western suburbs.

Lokhandwala: Land acquisition completed

Under Package A, around 10 hectares of land have been acquired at the Lokhandwala-Millat Nagar Junction, where the piling work has commenced. A flyover is also being constructed across Oshiwara Creek near BhagatSingh Nagar.

Bhide has also instructed the officials to deploy additional manpower and coordinate with the Slum Rehabilitation (SRA) on the affected structures and redevelopment work. The coordination aims to expedite connectivity between the flyover and the proposed Development Road.

Malad-Kandivali: Twin Tunnel work moves ahead

At Mindspace Garden in Malad, piling work is going on under Package B. Officials also analysed the construction-related issues related to the garden boundary wall, high-intensity electricity line and proposed road works.

Two underground tunnels, each about 3.9 km long, are planned between Mindspace in Malad and Chakpada in Kandivali. The northbound tunnel comes under Package C, whereas the southbound tunnel is covered under Package D.

At Chakpada, excavation and piling have already started for a tunnel-launching shaft at a site measuring around 65 metres by 40 metres. The launching shaft is part of the preliminary infrastructure needed for the proposed underground tunnels.

Kandivali-Gorai: 3.78-km road section

Under Package E, BMC is developing an approximately 3.78-km road stretch between the Chakpada Interchange in Kandivali and Gorai Interchange. Bhide also reviewed the location during her review of the coastal road project.

When will Mumbai Coastal Road North open?

BMC’s update confirms the construction advancement across several packages but does not announce an opening date for the complete Versova-Bhayander corridor. Once completed, the project is expected to enhance connectivity and reduce traffic congestion across Mumbai’s western suburbs.