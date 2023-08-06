Mumbai Roadways’ Revival: Vehicular bridge over Mahim Creek to transform the state of traffic congestion

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated a project to construct a vehicular bridge over Mahim Creek, connecting Fisherman’s Colony in Mumbai’s Senapati Bapat Marg with the Western Express Highway. The main aim of this project is to alleviate traffic congestion in the western suburbs and provide direct access to the Bandra Worli Sea Link for commuters, the Indian Express reported.

Features and cost of the bridge:

The report further suggests that the bridge in Mumbai will have two arms. One arm will provide direct connectivity to the Bandra Worli Sea Link and the Clover Leaf junction.

The other arm will enable smooth movement to and from the Western Express Highway, facilitating better connectivity between the western suburbs and the island city.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 220 crore, and it is anticipated to be completed within three years.

The BMC has already floated tenders for the project for the second time, as the first attempt in September did not receive sufficient bids from contractors.

Benefits of the bridge:

Motorists will greatly benefit from this bridge as it will significantly ease traffic congestion in the western suburbs. Currently, vehicles traveling between Senapati Bapat Marg and Bandra face heavy traffic jams at the Mahim Church junction.

The new elevated corridor will establish a direct connection, effectively decongesting the Mahim causeway.

A senior official from the Bridges Department expressed optimism about the project and told IE that the bridge would significantly improve connectivity. Once operational, commuters will enjoy direct access to both the Bandra Worli Sea Link and the Western Express Highway, easing their daily travel experiences.