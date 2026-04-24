Engineers, labourers, and contractors are racing against time to complete work on a ‘missing’ stretch of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Authorities believe the route will be ready for use by the long-promised May 1 deadline, although an inauguration date will likely depend on the schedule of political leaders. Work has been complicated by the ongoing Iran war as bitumen and waterproofing material became increasingly scarce.

“Our aim is to finish all work by May 1. Everything is on track. There were some issues in procuring bitumen and waterproofing material, which set us back by a few days, but we are trying our best to meet the deadline,” the Indian Express quoted MSRDC Joint MD Rajesh Patil as saying.

The Rs 6,695 crore project is designed to bypass the 19.8 km accident-prone and congested Ghat stretch between Khalapur and Kusgaon in Maharashtra. Vehicles will be able to bypass the treacherous route completely once the road is completed — using a long corridor of tunnels and bridges that also cuts travel time by at least 30 minutes. According to an Indian Express report, MSRDC is now working overnight to finish the project on time.

What is the ‘Missing Link’ of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway?

It is a 13.3 km alignment along the route that will cut travel time by at least 30 minutes and let travellers bypass tourists visiting Lonavala and Khandala. It includes an 850 m viaduct, a 1.75 km tunnel, a 640 m cable-stayed bridge, and another 8.9 km tunnel through the hills. The cable-stayed bridge towers 180 m into the Tiger Valley, while the tunnels stretch almost 9 km into the hills and under the Lonavala lake.

Iran war hits construction work

The world has been plunged into an oil and energy crisis since the US and Israel attacked Iran in late February. Tehran had retaliated by closing the crucial Strait of Hormuz (through which a significant portion of global oil and energy supplies pass) and striking production facilities across the Gulf. Crude oil and LNG production have been hit and many byproducts (such as bitumen) have also become scarce. An ANAROCK report in March had noted the cost had risen to Rs 48,000-51,000/tonne. The costs have now risen more than 50%.

According to an MSRDC official quoted by Indian Express, the last leg of laying bitumen is underway along the cable-stayed bridge portion of the project.

“Both bitumen and waterproofing material are limited in supply, so it has been taking longer to reach us and in smaller quantities. It has added a delay of two to four days to the work, but we are still trying to make it in time. Earlier, we had planned to finish work by April 25, but that date will likely be surpassed. We are trying our best to finish by May 1,” the official told Indian Express.

Will there be an additional toll?

The ‘missing link’ does not have any new toll plazas or stops for use of the tunnels and cable-stayed bridge. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has integrated the cost of this ₹6,695 crore project into the existing expressway toll structure.

Payment will still be required at the existing main plazas in Khalapur and Talegaon.

Who can use this route?

According to reports, there will be graded entry for vehicles using the tunnels. For the first three months, only cars and SUVs (light vehicles) will be allowed. Buses and trucks will only be permitted after high-tech ventilation and safety systems have been monitored under real traffic conditions.

Major roadblock on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Traffic is being diverted from the Mumbai-Pune Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway on Thursday and Friday for maintenance work. According to a notice shared by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, the blockades will remain in place during the afternoon hours for certain parts of the route. Commuters have been asked to contact the MSRDC control room on 9822498224 or the highway police helpline at 9833498334 in case of difficulties.

The block was planned from 12 am to 3 pm on April 23 and will remian in place during the same time on April 24 as well, for the removal of shuttering and painting work on a bridge located near Dongargaon-Kusgaon.