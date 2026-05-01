The stretch of the Mumbai-Pune Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway, which has frustrated commuters for nearly three decades, finally has a fix. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on Thursday completed the ‘Missing Link’ project – a 19.16 km corridor between Khalapur and Kusgaon, cutting travel time between the two cities by roughly 30 minutes.

The inauguration, timed to coincide with Maharashtra Day, is being done by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajeet Pawar, and Minister of State for PWD Meghana Sakore-Bordikar, between 12 noon and 1 pm today.

‘Missing Link’: No separate toll to be levied

The MSRDC will not be levying any separate toll for the new stretch. The existing expressway toll structure is expected to apply, though commuters should verify current rates at toll plazas before travelling.

Why the ‘Missing Link’ was always a problem

When the Mumbai-Pune Expressway opened to traffic in phases in 2002, a 13.30 km section between Khalapur and Kusgaon was left incomplete due to financial and technical constraints. Instead, nearly 19 km of the old National Highway No. 4 was widened and stitched into the expressway as a workaround.

The consequences have been visible to anyone who has driven the route. Near the Khalapur toll plaza, traffic from the six-lane expressway and the four-lane old highway merges, pushing 10 lanes of vehicles onto 6, a bottleneck that persists until the Khandala Exit, through steep ghat terrain prone to monsoon landslides. The human cost has been consistent. As recently as February, a 21,000 kg propylene gas tanker toppled on the stretch and shut the expressway down for 32 hours, according to the Indian Express.

“The Missing Link is the permanent solution to the traffic on the ghat section,” MSRDC Managing Director Anilkumar Gaikwad told the Indian Express. “It will reduce the incidence of accidents and make travel between the two cities quicker and more reliable.”

The idea itself is older than the expressway. In 1995, infrastructure consultancy RITES had already flagged the need for an alternative to the ghat section. It was shelved, revived, then shelved again. The Maharashtra Cabinet approved the work in 2017. Construction began in 2019, stalled during Covid-19, and only picked up full force in 2021, well past the original 2022 deadline, the Indian Express report said.

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‘Missing Link’: What has been built

The completed corridor has two components. The 5.86 km section between Khalapur and Khopoli Interchange has been widened from six to eight lanes. The remaining 13.30 km, the original missing section between Khopoli Exit and Kusgaon, has been developed with two tunnels and two viaducts, bypassing the hazardous ghat curves entirely. Commuters coming from Mumbai enter the Missing Link at Khopoli, cross a viaduct, pass through the shorter tunnel, then traverse the cable-stayed bridge over Tiger Valley before entering the longer tunnel that emerges near Kusgaon.

The project was approved in August 2018 with a capital expenditure of Rs 6,695.36 crore and a Special Purpose Vehicle created to execute it.

‘Missing Link’: The tunnels gunning for a world record

The two tunnels are the engineering centrepiece of the project, both built using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) through the hard basaltic rock of the Sahyadris. To reach the tunnel alignments mid-hill, workers first had to dig temporary passages through steep inclines. At 23.50 metres wide each, MSRDC has applied for recognition in the Guinness Book of Records for the tunnels being among the widest road tunnels in the world.

Tunnel No. 1 runs 1.58 km. Tunnel No. 2 is considerably longer at 8.86 km and passes approximately 180 metres below the level of Lonavala Lake. The West Asia conflict added a late complication, making bitumen and waterproofing materials scarce during the final stretch of construction, the Indian Express reported.

The bridge in Tiger Valley

Connecting the two tunnels is a 650-metre cable-stayed bridge in Tiger Valley, built at a height of nearly 125 metres. The structure has two pylons rising 182 metres, making it India’s tallest cable-stayed bridge of its kind, and 240 stay cables. Minimal piers were used, given the forest beneath. Designs were tested using models in Copenhagen and London to ensure the structure could handle the monsoon’s fog, wind and rain. It was also subjected to wind tunnel assessments, fatigue and tensile tests, and stay cable trials before being cleared.

What changes for commuters

From today, commuters will have two options: the existing scenic route through the Western Ghats or the new alignment through the tunnels at speeds of up to 100 km/hour, covering the equivalent stretch in under 10 minutes. The total distance reduction is 6 km, translating into a roughly 30-minute saving.

Beyond speed, the new alignment bypasses the sharp curves and accident-prone ghat sections that have historically made the route dangerous. MSRDC also estimates that reduced fuel consumption from the smoother route will result in daily savings of approximately Rs 1 crore across vehicles using the expressway, with a corresponding reduction in emissions.

The project is expected to improve connectivity not just between Mumbai and Pune, but across the wider belt of Western Maharashtra, Konkan and Marathwada that feeds into this corridor commercially.