scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Mumbai Coastal Road to be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj: CM Eknath Shinde

“The Coastal Highway, which is the lifeline of Mumbai, will be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,” tweeted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Written by Express Infra
Eknath Shinde, Eknath Shinde maharashtra, maharashtra govt, sanjay raut
On Sunday, in Mumbai, the chief minister attended the 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti Mahotsav 2023'.

The Mumbai Coastal Road will be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, announced Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde on Sunday. In Mumbai, it is one of the most noteworthy forthcoming infrastructure projects.

“The Coastal Highway, which is the lifeline of Mumbai, will be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,” tweeted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

On Sunday, in Mumbai, the chief minister attended the ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti Mahotsav 2023’.

Also Read

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that in the upcoming G-20 2nd Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) Meet in Mumbai, Mumbai Coastal Road will be part of the deliberations. The event will be from May 23-25.

Also Read

In front of the DRRWG delegates, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will underline the disaster management actions taken for this project, informed the ministry. By November 2023, the full Mumbai Coastal Road Project is expected to be ready.

Earlier, in its Budget 2022-23, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation gave Rs 3200 Crore for its ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road project.

Also Read

For this project, the BMC has given the highest priority. It is even more than the Health budget amid the ongoing pandemic.

As per BMC data, for the year 2022-23, the Coastal Road project got the highest allocation of the state Budget (at 17 per cent). It is followed by Health at 15 per cent, traffic and road at 12 per cent and bridges at 9 per cent and stormwater drains at 8 per cent. Goregaon-Mulund Link Road got the least percentage of the total budget (at 7 per cent).

More Stories on
infrastructure
mumbai

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-05-2023 at 15:22 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market