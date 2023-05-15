Mumbai Coastal Road to be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj: CM Eknath Shinde

The Mumbai Coastal Road will be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, announced Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde on Sunday. In Mumbai, it is one of the most noteworthy forthcoming infrastructure projects.

“The Coastal Highway, which is the lifeline of Mumbai, will be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,” tweeted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

On Sunday, in Mumbai, the chief minister attended the ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti Mahotsav 2023’.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that in the upcoming G-20 2nd Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) Meet in Mumbai, Mumbai Coastal Road will be part of the deliberations. The event will be from May 23-25.

In front of the DRRWG delegates, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will underline the disaster management actions taken for this project, informed the ministry. By November 2023, the full Mumbai Coastal Road Project is expected to be ready.

Earlier, in its Budget 2022-23, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation gave Rs 3200 Crore for its ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road project.

For this project, the BMC has given the highest priority. It is even more than the Health budget amid the ongoing pandemic.

As per BMC data, for the year 2022-23, the Coastal Road project got the highest allocation of the state Budget (at 17 per cent). It is followed by Health at 15 per cent, traffic and road at 12 per cent and bridges at 9 per cent and stormwater drains at 8 per cent. Goregaon-Mulund Link Road got the least percentage of the total budget (at 7 per cent).