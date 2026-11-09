The competition for income-generating highway stretches is intensifying with as many as eight funds vying for a 90.6-km road stretch in Bihar and West Bengal offered to investors under the Toll Operate Transfer (ToT) mode by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

What reinforces the trends of increasing appetite for these assets is that these road stretches that were part of ToT Bundle 22 were in the market at the same time as ToT Bundle 20 and 21. In the ToT model of monetisation the winning bidder gets the right to collect toll on highways for 20 years in lieu of upfront payment.

For ToT Bundle 22 that covers 90.6 km of Purnea-Dalkhola Raiganj section of NH-27 in Bihar and West Bengal the bidders in the fray include IRB Infrastructure, Veritas Infrastructure, Adani Enterprises, and Interise Trust. The same set of bidders are also among the six that have shown interest in ToT Bundle 20 that covers 145.6 km Muzaffarpur–Darbhanga–Asanpur in Bihar.

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For ToT Bundle 21 that covers 139.3 km of Asanpur–Forbesganj–Purnea section in Bihar there are four bidders including Vertis Infrastructure, Adani Enterprises and Indus Infra Trust.

In July, NHAI completed its first ToT transaction of the current financial year, monetising 184.5 km of highways in Tamil Nadu under ToT Bundle 19 for Rs 2,259 crore.

Bids for three more ToT Bundles Invited

As NHAI takes a call on these bids, it has invited investors to bid for three more ToT bundles of highways with a total length of 461.5 km. These ToT Bundles are 23, 24 and 25.

Bundle 23 includes three stretches of 137.5 km in length starting from Ranchi in Jharkhand. The Bundle 24 has 161.5 km of highways in Rajasthan starting from Kota. The Bundle 25 has 162.5 km of stretches in Haryana to its border with Uttar Pradesh.

InvIT Takes Lion’s Share in Monetisation

For 2026-27 the monetisation programme of NHAI is largely resting on Infrastructure Investment Trust. Out of a total pool of 17 operational highway stretches spanning 1,692 km earmarked for monetisation through ToT and InvIT structures this financial year, NHAI has now decided to route 1,360 km or 80% of the list through the InvIT platform.

The newly launched public InvIT, Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) has been offered 10 stretches of 910 km length by the NHAI as part of this financial year’s monetisation plan. The National Highways Infra Trust has been offered 450 km.

This leaves ToT as the principal avenue for infrastructure funds and private investors seeking to acquire direct operating rights over highway assets, particularly those looking to make large investments outside the InvIT structure.