Mohali’s mega makeover! How these key infra projects will ease traffic congestion across city

Mohali has some major traffic bottlenecks which have become a pain for the daily commuters. With the upcoming road projects, the traffic woes at Kharar-Banur-Tepla Section and in Zirakpur area will be resolved as the vehicles will then be diverted to the new greenfield highways, as per The Indian Express report. Let’s break down the geography of these new roads and how their connectivity with industrial towns is going to improve the face of Mohali.

Greenfield Alignment project

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) began the construction work on the Greenfield alignment road in May last year. It is expected to ease traffic in Chandigarh and Mohali as it will cater to the entire traffic coming from Ambala for Roopnagar-Sri Anandpur Sahib-Manali. Many other greenfield alignments have been sanctioned by the NHAI to decongest the traffic on the existing national highways in Mohali and Ropar districts.

Zirakpur Bypass project

The six-lane Zirakpur bypass will take care of all the traffic between Mohali and Panchkula, says an IE report. The bypass will begin from the Chandigarh – Rajpura – Patiala junction at NH-07 and end at Zirakpur – Parwanoo junction at NH-05. There will also be a connecting road between Yamunanagar–Panchkula via NH-344 and NH-05 under Bharatmala Pariyojna. The 19-km road will cost around Rs 1,315 crore, the report said. A detailed project report is being prepared.

Development of Memmadpur (Ambala) – Banur (IT City Chowk) – Kharar (Chandigarh) Corridor

This project is said to cost around Rs 941.58 crore. It is going to expand to 31.23 km. Major road network comes under the Development of Memmadpur (Ambala) – Banur (IT City Chowk)–Kharar– Kurali Chandigarh Road Corridor.

This corridor comes under the Bharatmala Pariyojana in Punjab. This is known as package 1 which constitutes six laning of IT City Chowk to Kurali Chandigarh Road. Phase II consists of the six-lane access controlled greenfield highway of Mohali-Sirhind road under Bharatmala Pariyojna, IE report said. This road project will reportedly cost around Rs 679 crore.