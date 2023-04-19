Modifying India’s road transportation! Nitin Gadkari calls for active support from states and UTs to implement transformation

A meeting of transport ministers of states and Union Territories (UTs) was chaired by the union minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Monday. In detail, the union minister discussed the various initiatives taken by MoRTH and requested active support from the states and UT authorities for their effective implementation.

State and UTs backed and appreciated the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. They also spoke about various initiatives taken by the states/ UTs authorities and provided their suggestions and inputs for improvements.

The objective of the meeting was to discuss a range of road transportation-related issues including vehicle fitness testing, infrastructure, review of speed limits, financing of electric buses, automation of learner’s license, and finding new and innovative solutions through consultation and cooperation.

Learner’s license



During the discussion, an important point was related to strengthening the procedure for the issuance of a learner’s license. To create awareness about road traffic rules and responsible driving behaviour, it was suggested to provide greater emphasis on driver education.

As a measure to reduce emissions in the transport sector, it was informed that the central government has launched many initiatives for the adoption of electric buses. Also, discussions covered the need to develop innovative financing mechanisms for the procurement and operations of electric buses.

The meeting witnessed participation from ministers for transport from 15 states and Union Territories (UTs).