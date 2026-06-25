The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started rolling out the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system at Gharaunda Toll Plaza on the Panipat–Jalandhar section of National Highway-44, marking a shift from traditional toll booths to a technology-driven highway payment system.

Unlike conventional toll plazas where vehicles slow down or stop at booths for toll payments, the MLFF system enables automatic toll collection while vehicles continue moving at highway speeds. The system uses Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) technology, FASTag integration, cameras and sensors installed on overhead gantries to identify vehicles and deduct applicable user fees.

The move is part of NHAI’s broader push towards modernising highway infrastructure by reducing congestion points and improving the overall travel experience for commuters and freight operators.

From Toll Booths to Smart Gantries: How MLFF Changes the Highway Experience

Traditional toll plazas often become bottlenecks due to vehicle queues, lane restrictions and manual interventions. The MLFF model aims to remove these physical barriers by shifting toll collection infrastructure above the road.

Under the new system, vehicles passing through designated tolling zones are detected automatically through gantry-based systems. This eliminates the need for stopping, repeated braking and acceleration near toll points.

The expected benefits include reduced waiting time, lower fuel consumption and smoother traffic movement. For commercial vehicles, which spend significant time on highways, reducing stoppages could improve operational efficiency and help cut travel delays.

NHAI has also introduced enforcement mechanisms around MLFF zones to ensure compliance. Route Patrol Vehicles and enforcement agencies will monitor violations such as toll evasion, number plate tampering and unauthorised stoppages near tolling areas.

What Happens If FASTag Payment Fails? New System Brings New Challenges

While MLFF promises faster movement, the transition also requires users to maintain compliance with digital toll payments. NHAI has introduced an e-Notice mechanism for cases where toll collection is unsuccessful due to issues such as insufficient FASTag balance, inactive tags or technical problems.

Road users can check such notices through the designated NIC portal or the Rajmarg Yatra mobile application. Payments made within 72 hours will attract the normal toll rate, while delayed payments beyond this period will be charged at twice the applicable rate as per prescribed provisions.

NHAI has advised commuters to maintain sufficient FASTag balance, ensure tags are properly fixed on vehicle windshields and use valid High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) while travelling through MLFF stretches.

The implementation at Gharaunda follows earlier MLFF deployments at locations including Choryasi in Gujarat, Mundka in Delhi and Daulatpura in Rajasthan.

The introduction of barrier-free tolling reflects India’s move towards intelligent transport systems, where highways are increasingly being managed through automation, digital payments and real-time monitoring rather than physical infrastructure.