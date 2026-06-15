Meghalaya is set to receive six major road infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,214 crore, with foundation stones for four new national highway projects scheduled to be laid on Tuesday.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will attend the programme at the North East Infrastructure Summit in New Shillong.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced that two existing highway stretches will also undergo upgrades as part of the investment package.

“Exciting day tomorrow as we lay foundations for 4 new National Highway Projects and upgradation of 2 existing National Highways for Meghalaya with an investment of Rs 3,214 crore at the North East Infrastructure Summit in New Shillong, graced by Hon’ble Union Minister for @MORTHIndia, Shri @nitin_gadkari ji. Join me LIVE as we dedicate the projects to the development of Meghalaya and the prosperity of our people,” Sangma said in a social media post on Monday.

Four new highway projects planned

The proposed projects include the 7.76-km Pynursla Bypass on NH-206, estimated at Rs 564 crore.

Authorities will also take up the 31.5-km Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge-Selsella Road on NH-127B at a cost of Rs 737 crore.

Another project involves the 31.7-km Selsella-Goeragre Road on NH-206, with an estimated investment of Rs 504 crore.

The largest among the new projects is the 29-km Tura Bypass on NH-217, planned at Rs 951 crore.

Existing road stretches to be upgraded

The government will improve a 10.67-km section of the Shillong-Dawki Road at a cost of Rs 351 crore.

A 5.44-km stretch of the Jowai Bypass will also be upgraded with an investment of Rs 106 crore.

Officials said the projects aim to strengthen road connectivity across districts and neighbouring states.

The developments are expected to improve transport infrastructure, support trade movement and boost tourism activity across Meghalaya.