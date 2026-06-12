Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma today flagged off a fleet of 55 electric buses under the PM eBus Sewa Scheme. The initiative is aimed at improving urban mobility while reducing carbon emissions and dependence on conventional fuel-based transport the CM said in a post on X.

The newly inducted fleet consists of 25 buses measuring nine metres in length with a seating capacity of 27 passengers each, and 30 buses measuring seven metres with a capacity of 22 passengers. Officials said the buses can travel more than 150 kilometres on a single charge and have been equipped with wheelchair-accessible features to ensure greater convenience for differently-abled commuters.

Dedicated depots for e-buses

As part of the project, the state government is also developing a dedicated electric bus depot at Umsawli in New Shillong. The facility is expected to support the operation and maintenance of the fleet while helping improve the state’s effort to cleaner transport.

Speaking during the launch event, CM Sangma said the introduction of electric buses reflects the government’s commitment to building a modern and efficient transport system. He noted that improving public transportation has remained one of Shillong’s key challenges and that the state has been exploring multiple solutions to address congestion and mobility issues.

In a post on X following the launch,CM Sangma highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating: “A major step towards cleaner, greener and more efficient public transport. The launch of 55 electric buses under the PM eBus Sewa Scheme will strengthen urban mobility and provide citizens with a comfortable and sustainable travel option.”

The PM e-Bus Sewa programme promotes the adoption of electric mobility while supporting infrastructure development required for large-scale deployment of electric buses.The rollout of new e-buses is expected to enhance daily commuting in Shillong.