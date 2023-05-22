Mega boost for UP road infrastructure! Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway achieves milestone by laying bituminous concrete over a distance of 100 km lane in 100 hours

India has achieved another milestone in the road infrastructure sector by laying bituminous concrete over a distance of 100 lane kilometers in an unprecedented time of 100 hours. This remarkable feat has been achieved on Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway.

A team of 200 workers and engineers worked tirelessly to complete this stellar task within stipulated time. The work for this prestigious project started on May 15, 2023 at 10:00 hrs and concluded on May 19, 2023 at 14:00 hrs.

The bituminous mix of around 51,896 metric tonnes was used in the record-breaking feat. A total of 100 bitumen tankers and 120 dumpers were deployed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of bituminous concrete.

In a statement, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said, “This accomplishment highlights the dedication and ingenuity of India’s road infrastructure industry.”

About Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway:-

The Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway is a section of National Highway (NH) – 34. The 118 km long stretch plays an important role as a transportation link between the densely populated regions of Ghaziabad and Aligarh. The project has traversed through various towns and cities of Uttar Pradesh. These are – Dadri, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, and Khurja.

Significance of Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway:-

The Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway will serve as a critical trade route, facilitating the movement of goods from one place to another. This will also boost the socio-economic growth of the region. The road will connect various industrial areas, agricultural regions, and educational institutions.

Ghaziabad–Aligarh Expressway: A good example in lowering carbon footprint

The Ghaziabad–Aligarh Expressway project is a perfect example for reducing fuel consumption and lowering the carbon footprint. This project is also a commitment towards sustainability and cost-effectiveness.

The project involves utilisation of 90 per cent of the milled material. This amounts to around 20 lakh square meters of road surface. The consumption of virgin materials has been reduced to a mere 10 per cent.

In a bid to reduce the cost of the construction of roads and highways, the government is exploring the use of various ecologically sustainable materials. The move aims at the economic growth of the country.