Mega boost for road infrastructure! Japanese technology to enhance Indian mountainous roads – Read detailed MoRTH guidelines

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has taken a significant step towards improving mountainous road infrastructure in India. With the aim of ensuring high-quality and sustainable road projects in hilly regions, the development of five comprehensive guidelines has been completed. These guidelines hold the potential to revolutionise road networks in challenging terrains, spur economic growth, and enhance connectivity in remote areas.

The challenging topography of India’s mountainous regions has always posed significant obstacles to the development of robust road infrastructure. Steep gradients, sharp turns, and adverse weather conditions demand innovative solutions to build durable and reliable roads. Recognising the importance of efficient transportation in these regions, the MoRTH joined hands with the JICA, renowned for its expertise in infrastructure development, to devise guidelines that address the unique challenges of constructing mountainous roads.

The five guidelines, meticulously crafted by a team of experts, encompass a wide range of aspects critical to the success of mountain road projects. These guidelines serve as a blueprint for planners, engineers and contractors involved in such initiatives, ensuring that the roads are built with the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

Published by the Indian Road Congress (IRC), a prestigious body responsible for formulating guidelines and specifications for the road sector in India, the guidelines were officially released on 7th July 2023. The momentous occasion took place during the inaugural function of the 225th Mid Term Council Meeting at Raipur, Chhattisgarh, an event attended by key dignitaries and policymakers.

The Union Minister for the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, graced the event with his presence and formally unveiled the guidelines. His unwavering commitment to infrastructure development and innovative approaches in road construction has been instrumental in driving this collaborative initiative forward.

The guidelines were received with great enthusiasm, as they promise to be a game-changer in improving connectivity in the mountainous regions of India. The presence of the Minister of PWD, Chhattisgarh, and MoRTH’s Director General (Road Development) & Special Secretary, alongside other esteemed dignitaries, demonstrated the shared commitment of various stakeholders to this crucial endeavor.

There should be focus on the importance of comprehensive planning and surveys before commencing any road project in hilly areas. By conducting thorough surveys, engineers can gain a comprehensive understanding of the terrain, identify potential challenges, and design appropriate solutions to ensure road stability and longevity.

Following are the top 5 guidelines which will The guidelines provide technical specifications and best practices for road construction in mountainous regions:

Planning of hilly roads

Planning of hilly roads requires meticulous surveying and assessment of challenging terrains. Engineers must consider steep gradients, sharp turns, and adverse weather conditions to design safe and durable routes. Thorough geological studies help identify potential risks, such as landslides and erosion, ensuring suitable materials and construction techniques are employed. Proper drainage systems are vital to prevent water-induced damages. Moreover, community engagement and sustainable development play a crucial role in garnering local support and preserving the infrastructure. By focusing on comprehensive planning, innovative engineering, and environmental considerations, hilly roads can be constructed to enhance connectivity and promote economic growth in challenging regions.

Slope protection and embankment with advanced technology

Slope protection and embankment with advanced technology are essential aspects of constructing resilient and long-lasting infrastructure, particularly in hilly areas. Innovative engineering solutions, such as reinforced slopes and geosynthetic materials, help stabilise embankments and prevent erosion and landslides. Advanced drainage systems ensure efficient water management, minimising the risk of water-induced damages. Additionally, modern monitoring technologies enable real-time assessment of slope stability, enhancing safety and maintenance efforts. By integrating cutting-edge techniques, hilly road projects can withstand natural challenges and ensure sustainable development, bolstering connectivity and promoting economic growth in these regions.

Tunnel on arterial roads in hilly area

Constructing tunnels on arterial roads in hilly areas is a strategic solution to overcome the challenging terrain and ensure smooth transportation. Tunnels offer a direct and efficient route, avoiding steep gradients and sharp turns that are common in hilly regions. They enhance connectivity between remote areas and urban centers, facilitating trade and tourism. Advanced engineering techniques ensure tunnel stability, ventilation, and lighting, providing a safe and comfortable passage for vehicles and pedestrians. Moreover, tunnels minimise the environmental impact by preserving the natural landscape and wildlife habitats. As a result, these vital infrastructural projects contribute to the overall development and prosperity of hilly regions.

Mountain bridge with advance technology

Building mountain bridges with advanced technology is crucial for connecting remote areas and overcoming geographical barriers. These bridges are engineered to withstand the unique challenges posed by rugged terrains, including seismic activities and extreme weather conditions. Advanced materials like high-strength alloys and carbon composites enhance the bridge’s structural integrity, ensuring durability and safety. Innovative design features such as cable-stayed or suspension systems optimise the use of resources and minimise environmental impact. Additionally, sensor-based monitoring systems provide real-time data on bridge health and performance. By harnessing cutting-edge technology, mountain bridges become vital lifelines, fostering regional development and improving accessibility in challenging landscapes.

Operation and maintenance of mountainous highways

Operation and maintenance of mountainous highways require specialised approaches due to the unique challenges posed by the terrain. Regular inspections and monitoring are essential to identify potential hazards like landslides and rockfalls. Adequate drainage systems must be in place to manage heavy rainfall and prevent erosion. Snow and ice control measures are crucial during winter months. Maintenance crews need to be equipped with appropriate tools and equipment to address emergencies promptly. Advanced technologies, such as weather forecasting and real-time monitoring, aid in effective decision-making. Community involvement and awareness campaigns contribute to road preservation. By implementing comprehensive strategies, mountainous highways can remain safe, reliable, and resilient, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and promoting economic growth in these regions.

These guidelines mark a significant milestone in India’s quest for robust mountainous road infrastructure. By incorporating technical expertise from JICA and leveraging the expertise of IRC, the MoRTH has demonstrated its dedication to advancing infrastructure development across the nation. These guidelines are poised to transform transportation in hilly regions, unlock economic potential, and enhance the overall quality of life for people residing in these areas. As India continues to strive towards its vision of a well-connected and prosperous nation, these guidelines will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of road development in the challenging terrains of the country.