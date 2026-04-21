India has literally moved to the fast lane on the highway connectivity front. Close on the heels of the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the much-awaited Ganga Expressway on April 29. Experts see the Ganga Expressway, entailing Rs 36,200 crore investment, as “well-positioned to capture freight that might otherwise shift modes.”

The project is expected to bring transformative change to transportation, trade, and industrial activity by directly connecting the western and eastern parts of the state. The foundation stone for the project was laid by PM Modi in Shahjahanpur on December 18, 2021, after it received state cabinet approval in 2020.

Here is a look at five key things you need to know.

Ganga Expressway: A 594-km corridor linking western to eastern Uttar Pradesh

Stretching 594 kilometres, the Ganga Expressway will run from Bijoli village in Meerut to Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj, establishing direct connectivity from Meerut to Prayagraj. Once operational, it will become the longest expressway in Uttar Pradesh, directly connecting the National Capital Region with the eastern parts of the state.

The route passes through 12 districts, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj, bringing over 500 villages into its economic fold.

Ganga Expressway entails Rs 36,200 crore investment

The project entails an investment of over Rs 36,200 crore and has been executed by UPEIDA across four packages. As per UPEIDA, the expressway features a bridge of approximately 960 metres over the Ganga River and another of about 720 metres over the Ramganga River.

Another addition is a 3.5-kilometre airstrip near Shahjahanpur, built to support emergency take-off and landing operations by Indian Air Force aircraft. The IAF has already successfully conducted an emergency landing exercise at the facility.

Travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj is expected to be cut from 10–12 hours to just 6–7 hours.

Ganga Expressway: Industrial corridor and logistics efficiency gains

The Ganga Expressway is expected to function as a full-fledged industrial corridor, with the state government aiming to attract investments along the route. The project is expected to reduce logistics costs by cutting travel time and fuel consumption, significant in a country where road transport accounts for around 65% of freight movement and 80% of passenger traffic, as of 2021 PIB data.

Perhaps the expressway’s economic weight can be assessed by the geography it serves. “The top exporting districts in the entire state are all in western UP, Gautam Buddha Nagar, which accounts for more than $840 billion or almost half of the state’s total exports, and Ghaziabad, Moradabad, and Aligarh,” Rouhan Sharma, Asia Pacific editor at Infralogic, a US-based infrastructure deals platform, told financialexpress.com.

Sharma also noted that the expressway’s length is not incidental. India’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade pegs the break-even point between road and multimodal transport at around the 600 km mark, roughly the length of the Ganga Expressway, making it well-positioned to capture freight that might otherwise shift modes.

The expressway’s planned connectivity to Jewar airport, he adds, further strengthens the case, given that export contracts place a premium on efficiency and timeliness. However, Sharma flagged that early traffic uptake will depend on how quickly supporting infrastructure, such as inland container depots and multimodal logistics parks along the corridor, becomes operational. “The quicker they are operational, the more likely for the traffic to ramp up, especially for agricultural goods and perishables, of which UP commands a large share nationally,” he said.

The greater advantage for the Ganga Expressway would be that farmers would have faster access to larger markets via this expressway. Industries are also expected to benefit from reduced time and costs for transporting raw materials and finished goods.

Ganga Expressway built as a high-speed, access-controlled expressway

Vehicles will be able to cruise at speeds of up to 120 km/h on the expressway. According to UPEIDA Additional Chief Executive Officer Hari Pratap Shahi, the corridor has been constructed as a six-lane highway, expandable to eight lanes in the future, with a right-of-way width of 120 metres. All major structures are being built to support the wider eight-lane configuration, indicating future scalability, as per the UP government.

According to the UP govt, traffic flow will be managed through two main toll plazas, at Meerut and Prayagraj, along with 19 ramp toll plazas, which means easy entry and exit at multiple points, thereby reducing congestion. The UP govt further mentioned that the project will operate on a closed tolling system.

As per a report by CNBC TV-18, proposed toll rates are around Rs 2.55 per km for cars, amounting to approximately Rs 1,500 for the full stretch.

Nine public utility complexes have also been developed along the expressway, offering facilities such as fuel, food, restrooms, and rest areas to make long-distance travel more comfortable.

Boost to tourism and regional economic development

Beyond trade and industry, the expressway is positioned to support religious and cultural tourism, with improved access to Prayagraj being a key draw. The government has emphasised the project’s potential to drive socio-economic development across rural and urban regions.

When asked how the Ganga Expressway compares with the Purvanchal or Yamuna expressways, Sharma cautioned against a direct like-for-like comparison. “Purvanchal, Yamuna and Ganga expressways are designed to serve three distinct and different categories of users,” he said, adding that the network as a whole is likely to draw more traffic as new business cases emerge. “There is an as yet unquantifiable network effect that I anticipate will gradually come into play.”

Conclusion

With the addition of the Ganga Expressway, Uttar Pradesh’s share in India’s expressway network is projected to rise from approximately 55% to nearly 60%, according to the state government.