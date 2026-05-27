Delhi is preparing for a major upgrade in road connectivity with several big infrastructure projects planned across the NCR region. While projects like Dwarka Expressway and Delhi-Meerut Expressway have already improved travel, many more high-value developments are now in the pipeline.

These projects aim to reduce traffic congestion, improve connectivity between Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and Jewar, and make daily commuting smoother for lakhs of travellers. The combined cost of these proposed and ongoing projects is estimated at nearly Rs 1.31 lakh crore.

Over ₹1.60 lakh crore in road‑infrastructure investment is reshaping mobility across Delhi–NCR under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi . 🛣️ Faster journeys via expressways and elevated corridors ✈️ Seamless airport connectivity 🔀 More… pic.twitter.com/VAUfZF8N8y — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) May 26, 2026

Jewar-IGI Greenfield Project to Improve Airport Connectivity

One of the biggest projects on the list is the Jewar-IGI Greenfield corridor.

Length: 32 km

Lanes: 8-lane expressway

Estimated Cost: Rs 23,700 crore

The project is expected to provide faster connectivity between Indira Gandhi International Airport and the Noida International Airport at Jewar. It is likely to reduce travel time significantly for travellers between Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh.

Ashram-Badarpur corridor to speed up South Delhi travel

Another important project is the Ashram-Badarpur Corridor, which is expected to improve travel in South Delhi. The corridor will help decongest major stretches between Ashram and Badarpur and offer smoother movement towards Faridabad.

Length: 7.5 km

Lanes: 6-lane corridor

Estimated Cost: Rs 2,500 crore

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to Strengthen NCR Mobility

The government is planning to connect the newly opened Delhi-Dehradun Expressway with Noida and Faridabad to improve connectivity across the NCR region. The project is estimated to cost around ₹27,500 crore and is expected to make travel faster and more convenient for commuters.

AIIMS-Mahipalpur elevated corridor to improve traffic flow

The proposed AIIMS-Mahipalpur Elevated Corridor project is among the largest projects in terms of investment. The elevated corridor is expected to improve north-south connectivity in Delhi and help reduce traffic congestion on heavily used roads.

Length: 20 km

Estimated Cost: Rs 85,000 crore

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UER-II Link to Connect Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

The Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) link project is also planned, which will connect with the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to improve road connectivity in and around Delhi. The project will cost around ₹23,500 crore and will include a 6-lane road. It is expected to make travel easier and faster for people living in outer areas of Delhi by giving them better access to the expressway network.

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Corridor to Improve Regional Connectivity

The Delhi section of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Corridor is also part of the large-scale infrastructure push.

Length: 17 km

Lanes: 6-lane corridor

Estimated Cost: Rs 21,500 crore

The corridor will improve long-distance travel and strengthen road connectivity between Delhi, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.