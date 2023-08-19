Major push to roadways! Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Nandura to Chikhli section on National Highway 53 in Maharashtra

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday (August 18) inaugurated the quadranglement of the Nandura to Chikhli section of 45 km length on National Highway 53. This section was constructed at the cost of Rs.800 crore at Malkapur in Buldhana district, Maharashtra.

Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that the inauguration of the four-lane project will boost the progress and prosperity of the people of Buldhana.

Nandura to Chikhli section on National Highway 53 – Key points

The project includes a 6 km long Nandura Greenfield Bypass, Malkapur ROB, 18 minor bridges, 11 culverts, four major bridges.

It also includes three circular underpasses, and four pedestrian underpasses, and includes 11.53 km long double-lane service road, 20 bus sheds and one truck lay-by.

The ministry believes that this project will boost trade between Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

The East-West Corridor will get better connectivity, which will benefit Raipur, Nagpur and Surat.

Multiple religious places like Gajanan Maharaj Temple of Shegaon, Hanuman Temple at Nandura and tourist spots like Lonar Sarovar in Buldhana district will be easily accessible via this project.

Additionally, the travel time from Buldhana district to Nagpur district and Buldhana to Dhule, Surat will be reduced.

The inauguration of this section will make transportation of cotton, red chillies, fruits, grains and other agricultural commodities faster and easier.

The bypass at Nandura will help in reducing traffic congestion, and noise and air pollution in the city and surrounding areas.