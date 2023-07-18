Major push to infra projects in Uttar Pradesh! Nitin Gadkari inaugurates two National Highway projects worth Rs 3,300 crore in Lucknow 

The Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday (July 17) inaugurated two National Highway projects with an investment of more than Rs 3,300 crore in Lucknow and announced that by 2024, projects worth Rs 5 lakh crore would be finished in Uttar Pradesh.

The Union Minister also laid the foundation stone of a total of 164 development schemes worth Rs 475 crores on the occasion.

All about two newly launched National Highway projects

The two National Highway projects inaugurated by Gadkari in the capital of the northern state, at a cost of more than 3,300 crores, included a four-lane elevated corridor at Madiyav IIM crossing on Lucknow-Sitapur section on National Highway 24 in Lucknow and four-lane widening of Naviganj to Mitrasenpur on Aligarh-Kanpur section.

The section at Madiyav IIM was completed 6 months ahead of time and will provide better connectivity from Lucknow to Sitapur, avoiding heavy traffic jams at Bhitauli Tiraha and Jankipuram Extension.

The construction of this section will save more than 30 minutes of time and fuel, while also facilitating the pilgrims to visit Chandrika Devi and Naimisharanya.

Additionally, the development of the road at the Aligarh-Kanpur section will give an economic push to the region by facilitating traffic between Naviganj, Kannauj, Mitrasenpur and further to Delhi.

This section will get a boost in the perfume hub of Uttar Pradesh, Kannauj and surrounding areas, as well as small and medium industries will also get a boost in areas like Chhibramau, Gursahaiganj, Jalalabad, Manimau. The farmers of the Kannauj area of the state will have ease of transport to Chhibramau, and Naviganj Mandi and direct access to Delhi will be easy.

During the event, Gadkari also shared several initiatives specifically aimed at benefiting the residents of Lucknow, including the construction of a new flyover at the Engineering College Chauraha.

The inauguration event was also attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. While speaking at the event, Gadkari also hailed the efforts of PM Modi and CM Yogi in increasing the pace of development of Uttar Pradesh. He also emphasised that Infrastructure development received top priority from PM Modi.

The union minister said that he will also inaugurate the Lucknow ring road before October along with Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath.