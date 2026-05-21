Travel between Lucknow and Kanpur is set to become faster and more convenient with the upcoming Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway, which is nearing completion and is expected to open for public use by the end of this month. The project is likely to be inaugurated soon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Once operational, it is expected to reduce travel time between the two major Uttar Pradesh cities to nearly 30 minutes, providing significant relief to daily commuters and travellers.

Lucknow -Kanpur New Expressway– All you need to know

The Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway is a 63-kilometre-long, six-lane high-speed corridor designed to significantly improve connectivity between the two cities. Built to modern highway standards, the expressway allows smooth and faster traffic movement and is engineered to support vehicle speeds of up to 120 kmph.

Future connectivity with Ganga Expressway

In the future, the Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway is expected to be integrated with the recently inaugurated 594-kilometre-long, six-lane access-controlled Ganga Expressway, which connects Meerut to Prayagraj.

This linkage will help create a more robust and well-connected highway network across Uttar Pradesh. It will also make long-distance travel easier, faster, and more comfortable by enabling seamless movement between major cities and regions across the state.

From 3 Hours to 30 Minutes: Impact of Expressway on Travellers

The upcoming Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway will bring a major change in daily travel between the two cities. At present, the journey typically takes around 2.5 to 3 hours, depending on traffic and road conditions. Once the expressway opens for use, this travel time is expected to reduce to just about 30 minutes.

Not only this, but the new expressway will also help ease congestion on existing routes, making travel between the two cities smoother, more efficient, and far more predictable for passengers.