Private vehicle owners living within 20 km of a National Highway toll plaza can apply for a concessional local pass starting November 1, 2026.

This facility is for eligible residents who regularly use a specific toll plaza and prefer paying an annual fee instead of per-trip toll charges.

Under the new rules, the annual fee depends on whether the toll plaza is within or outside municipal or local town limits. Eligible vehicle owners will need a valid and functional FASTag registered for non-commercial use to avail of the facility.

Local toll pass: What are the annual charges?

The annual fee for the Concessional Local Pass will vary according to the toll plaza’s location.

₹1,500 per year: For toll plazas located outside municipal or local town limits.

₹3,000 per year: For toll plazas located within municipal or local town limits.

The pass will be applicable only to the specific toll plaza for which it is obtained. Vehicle owners should therefore check the applicable fee and eligibility conditions for their local toll plaza before applying.

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Who is eligible for the local toll pass?

The facility is meant for eligible private vehicle owners residing within 20 km of a National Highway fee plaza. Applicants must have a valid and functional FASTag registered for non-commercial use.

Meeting the distance requirement alone may not be sufficient, as the facility is subject to other conditions. The pass is intended for eligible private vehicles and is not meant for commercial vehicles.

Toll pass charges may change every April 1

The Concessional Local Pass will come into effect on November 1, 2026, under the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026. The Central Government may revise the annual pass fee every year, setting April 1 as the date for the annual revision.

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Where will the local toll pass not be available?

The concessional facility will not apply to every toll plaza. The rules specify certain exclusions that residents should keep in mind before applying.

The pass will not be available on National Highways or Expressways where toll collection operates through a closed user fee collection system. It will also not be applicable where a service road or an alternative road is available for use.

These conditions mean that residents living within 20 km of a toll plaza must check whether their location and the relevant road meet the eligibility requirements.