Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 298-km Nimmu-Padum-Darcha road in Ladakh today via video conference at around 12:30 pm. The road is one of five development projects worth approximately Rs 3,350 crore being inaugurated or dedicated in Ladakh.

Built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the road connects Nimmu in Leh with Darcha in Himachal Pradesh. It passes through challenging Himalayan terrain, including the high-altitude Shinkun La Pass.

📡LIVE Now📡 Prime Minister @narendramodi launches multiple development projects for #Ladakh Watch:📽️ https://t.co/SqlOBytv1B — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 15, 2026

The road will provide an alternative route to Ladakh, improving access to remote areas and supporting the movement of residents, supplies and armed forces.

Image Source: X /@narendramodi

An alternative route to the Srinagar-Leh and Manali-Leh highways

The 298-km road starts at Nimmu, near Leh, and travels south through the Zanskar Valley, passing through Padum before reaching Darcha in Himachal Pradesh. From Darcha, travellers can connect to the road network towards Manali. This gives Ladakh another road link to the rest of the country, apart from the existing Srinagar-Leh and Manali-Leh highways.

The route is significant because it crosses major mountain pass, Shinkun La, which lies at an altitude of 16,558 feet. According to the Ministry of Defence, the Nimmu-Padum-Darcha road is shorter than the other two road links to Ladakh.

The BRO established connectivity along the entire route on March 25, 2024, making it the third road link connecting Ladakh with the rest of the country.

How will the road improve access for Zanskar Valley residents?

The Nimmu-Padum-Darcha road will connect the Zanskar Valley with Nimmu, near Leh, on one side and Darcha in Himachal Pradesh on the other. This will give residents another road route to travel outside the valley for work, education, medical treatment and other needs.

The road can also help local traders and businesses move goods between Zanskar and markets in other areas. Better road access could make it easier to transport local produce and bring essential supplies into remote settlements.

How will the road help the armed forces?

The Nimmu-Padum-Darcha road will provide the armed forces with another route to reach Ladakh from Himachal Pradesh. It can be used to transport personnel, vehicles, equipment and supplies to the region, alongside the existing Srinagar-Leh and Manali-Leh highways.

Since the route is shorter and crosses mountain pass, it could make the movement of defence supplies more direct. Having an additional road link will also give the armed forces another option for reaching Ladakh when travel on existing routes is affected by difficult conditions.

Shinkun La tunnel: 4.1-km tunnel planned on Nimmu-Padum-Darcha road

The Nimmu-Padum-Darcha road currently crosses the high-altitude Shinkun La Pass to connect the Zanskar Valley with Darcha in Himachal Pradesh. However, snowfall and harsh weather conditions at the pass can affect vehicle movement, particularly during winter.

To improve year-round access, a 4.1-km twin-tube tunnel is planned beneath Shinkun La, at an altitude of around 15,800 feet. Once completed, the tunnel will allow vehicles to pass through the mountain instead of crossing the pass, helping reduce weather-related disruptions.

It is also expected to improve the movement of armed forces personnel, vehicles and supplies along this strategic route.