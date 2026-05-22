The National Highways Authority of India has invited bids from consultancy firms to prepare a Detailed Project Report for a proposed four-lane highway connecting Katra to Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The corridor will pass through Reasi, Mahore, Gulabgarh and Nandimarg before joining NH-44, the country’s longest national highway, at Kulgam in South Kashmir.

Good news for Vaishno Devi pilgrims

Katra, the starting point of the corridor, is the base for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, one of the most visited shrines in India. A four-lane highway from here would significantly improve access for the tens of millions of pilgrims who visit every year. It would also open up the Reasi district, home to the Chenab railway bridge, the highest rail bridge in the world, to more organised tourism.

Further along, the highway passes through Mahore, Gulabgarh and Nandimarg, remote mountain communities that regularly face road closures for days or weeks during monsoon and winter. Poor connectivity in these areas means higher prices for basic goods, limited access to hospitals and schools, and fewer jobs. At the other end, Kulgam connects the corridor to NH-44, creating a new link between the Jammu division and South Kashmir.

What is a DPR and why does it matter?

A Detailed Project Report is a detailed planning exercise that must be completed before any construction money is approved. The appointed consultancy firm will examine where exactly the road should go, how many tunnels and bridges will be needed, how much land will have to be acquired, what the environmental impact will be, and what the project will cost in total. Only after the DPR is submitted and cleared by the government will construction tenders be floated. The firm awarded this contract will have 365 days to deliver the report.

The road is still several years away, but commissioning a DPR signals that the project has moved from a wishlist item to the active pipeline. The last date for bid submission is 22 June 2026, and technical bids will open on 23 June 2026.