Travel time between Katra and Srinagar is set to reduce from around 5 hours 30 minutes to about 3 hours, as Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, recently announced a new 4-lane high-speed corridor between the two destinations.

The proposed project is estimated to cost around ₹12,000 crore and, once completed, it is likely to become one of the major road links connecting the Jammu region with the Kashmir Valley.

DPR for 125 km corridor under preparation

Nitin Gadkari announced that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for the 125-km-long corridor.

This report will decide important details like the final route, design, construction methods, environmental impact, and overall feasibility of the project.

After the DPR is approved, the project will move ahead to the construction stage in phases.

Faster travel between Jammu and Kashmir for people

The planned 4-lane high-speed corridor connecting Katra with Srinagar is likely to bring a major improvement in travel. The long and tiring road journey that people currently face will become much shorter and more manageable, allowing travellers to reach their destination in less time and with greater ease.

The route will also support smoother movement in all seasons. Even during heavy tourist rush or tough weather conditions, people will find it easier and more reliable to travel on this stretch.

Boost to tourism and economic growth

The 4-lane project is expected to increase tourism in the Kashmir Valley. Better road connectivity between Katra and Srinagar will make travel faster and more comfortable for visitors. This will encourage more tourists to visit the region throughout the year.

With the rise in tourism, hotels, transport services, and local markets will also see better growth. People who depend on tourism for their income will get more earning opportunities.

The corridor will also help create new job opportunities and support the overall economic development of Jammu and Kashmir.