BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday accused the Karnataka government of delaying the rollout of 4,500 electric buses sanctioned by the Centre for Bengaluru, alleging that the state was prioritising high-cost infrastructure projects over strengthening the city’s public transport system.

The Bengaluru South MP claimed that while the Centre had approved the buses, the state cabinet was yet to grant the necessary approval for their deployment, affecting daily commuters who rely on the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Surya targets state over delay in deploying e-buses

Addressing the media, Surya alleged that the Congress-led government was focusing its resources on expensive infrastructure projects instead of addressing the city’s growing demand for reliable public transport.

“The Central Government has sanctioned 4,500 electric buses for Bengaluru. However, the State Government has not given the cabinet approval necessary for the deployment of these 4,500 buses…For this government, which has money and resources for VIP projects, such as 1,300-kilometre tunnel roads, 2-kilometre tunnel roads exclusively for cars, public transport and its users are treated as second-class citizens. For them, the person who travels by metro is not a priority.”

He further criticised the government’s priorities, saying investments should focus on commuters rather than what he described as “white-elephant projects.”

“The woman who travels daily by BMTC bus is not a priority. The pedestrian who needs a skywalk, footpath, or proper walkway is not a priority. This is a VIP government that comes up with white-elephant projects so that large kickbacks can be taken, nothing else.”

Commuters highlight bus shortage during peak hours

During his visit, Surya also interacted with BMTC passengers, many of whom complained about the shortage of buses and overcrowding during peak hours.

One commuter, Chaitra, described the challenges faced by passengers who depend on public transport for their daily commute.

“I travel from Goragunte Palya daily, and I have to change 2 buses. But we can hardly find buses due to non-availability. Only a few buses are available, which leave at the same time. Why can’t they release buses time to time which is causing too much problem to commuters like me. We need buses in peak hours in Bengaluru.”

The latest criticism comes weeks after Surya sought greater transparency over Bengaluru’s road infrastructure spending. In June, he urged Karnataka Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development Krishna Byre Gowda to release a white paper detailing expenditure on city roads over the past three years.

Questioning the state’s claim of spending Rs 5,500 crore on Bengaluru’s roads, Surya alleged that potholes and poor road conditions continued to plague the city despite the reported investment.

“The Congress Government claims to have spent nearly Rs5,500 crore on Bengaluru’s roads in the last three years. Yet, potholes continue to dominate our streets and road conditions are only getting worse. Where has this taxpayer’s money gone? Bengaluru deserves transparency. Taxpayers deserve accountability,” he said on X.