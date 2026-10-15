The road connecting between Kandla and Mundra ports in Gujarat is set to get wider, with a 57.80-km stretch of National Highway-41 (NH-41) approved for six-lane development. The project has been approved at a cost of Rs. 991.19 crore, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on X.

The highway sees heavy truck movement as goods travel to and from the two ports. With more than 55,000 Passenger Car Units (PCU) of traffic using the route every day, the widening is expected to ease congestion and help vehicles cover the stretch in less time.

What changes are planned on the Kandla-Mundra highway?

The 57.80-km stretch between Gandhi Dham (Kandla) and Mundra Port will be widened to six lanes. The work will take place within the existing Right of Way (RoW), which means the available land along the road will be used for the expansion.

The plan includes a new flyover and underpasses for vehicles. Major and minor bridges along the route will also be rebuilt, while safety measures will be added at locations where accidents are more likely to occur.

These changes are expected to make the busy port road easier to navigate, particularly for trucks and other heavy vehicles.

The role of NH-41 in goods movement

NH-41 is an important road link between Deendayal (Kandla) Port, Mundra Port and markets across North India. Goods moving through these ports serve several industries as well as agricultural businesses, making the highway an important part of the transport network.

A large number of heavy vehicles use this stretch to reach the ports. Widening the road to six lanes is expected to give traffic more space and help trucks move along the route with fewer delays.

How will the upgrade help businesses in Kutch?

The six-lane highway is expected to cut travel time by around 20% and reduce logistics costs. For businesses that rely on road transport to move goods through the ports, shorter travel times could make deliveries more efficient.

The project is also expected to support trade, industry and employment in Kutch. Better road access between the two ports could help goods move more smoothly and strengthen the region’s role in Gujarat’s port-linked economy.