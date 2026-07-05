Travellers heading to Jodhpur can now expect smoother journeys, reduced congestion and enhanced highway connectivity following the opening of 30-km four-lane road. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Karwar-Dangiyawas section of the Jodhpur Ring Road (NH-125A) in Rajasthan on Saturday.

The newly opened stretch is designed to divert through traffic away from the city, making travel faster and more seamless. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) wrote on X that the section “will decongest Jodhpur city, enhance connectivity between Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner and other border districts”. It will also facilitate faster freight movement through direct connectivity to Pachpadra Refinery and boost access to famous destinations in the region.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also highlighted the project through his official X account — adding that it was developed at an approximate cost of Rs 740 crore. He noted that it would improve road safety, reduce travel time, contribute to tourism and economic growth, and ensure smoother movement of people and freight across Rajasthan.

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Project overview:

Project: Karwar-Dangiyawas section of the Jodhpur Ring Road

Highway: NH-125A

Configuration: Four-lane highway

Total Length: 30 km

Project cost: Around Rs 740 crore

Why is this project significant?

According to NHAI, the Karwar-Dangiyawas section marks a crucial milestone in strengthening connectivity across western Rajasthan. Besides diverting through traffic away from Jodhpur city, the project also completes a key section of the Jodhpur Ring Road. It will also boost connectivity with five National Highways and will improve regional mobility. The authority also added that the new section will provide direct connectivity to the Pachpadra Refinery. This will result in faster freight movement and smoother logistics. It will also enhance access to several of Rajasthan’s famous tourist attractions, including Mehrangarh Fort, Umaid Bhawan Palace and Jaswant Thada.

How will the new road benefit commuters?

For motorists who are planning to travel through western Rajasthan, one of the biggest perks is that vehicles passing through Jodhpur can now bypass busy city stretches, helping ease congestion and make journeys more efficient.

As per the NHAI, the four-lane corridor is likely to enhance travel efficiency within Jodhpur while strengthening interlinking with Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Barmer and other border districts. Gadkari also stated that the project will reduce travel time, boost road safety and ensure smoother movement of both passengers and freight.

The improved network is likely to benefit daily commuters, long-distance travellers and commercial vehicles using the region’s highway network.

How will it help tourism and freight movement?

Besides enhancing passenger travel, the new highway section is expected to strengthen industrial and tourism connectivity across western Rajasthan.

NHAI stated that the direct link to the Pachpadra Refinery will facilitate faster freight movement boost logistics efficiency. Gadkari also added that the project is expected to expedite economic growth by supporting smoother movement of goods and improving connectivity to key industrial centres.