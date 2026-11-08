Motorists travelling on the Ranchi-Mahulia corridor in Jharkhand may soon witness a change in the way a 137.57-km stretch of national highways is being managed and maintained. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to bring three existing stretches of NH-43 and NH-18 under the Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) model, under which a private operator would take over toll collection, maintenance and highway operations.

The project is valued at approximately Rs 1,380 as per the official bidding notice. NHAI has also issued its official bidding notice on November 6, 2026 inviting private operators to take part in the process under TOT Bundle-23.

What sections of the highway are covered?

The proposed arrangement is for three sections of the national highway network in the state of Jharkhand. The first is the Ranchi-Rargaon stretch of NH-43, which is 77.3 km long from km 140 to km 217.3.

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The second stretch identified as Package-I is between Chowka to Sahabeda on NH-43 and NH-18 from km 217.3 to km 233.35 covering a distance of 16.05 km.

Package II comprises Saharbeda-Mahulia section of NH-18 from km 233.35 to km 277.568, measuring approximately 44.22 km. These three sections together constitute 137.57 km of existing national highways, which will be bundled under a single TOT.

Important project details

Length of Highway: 137.57 km on NH-43 & NH-18 in Jharkhand.

Value: Rs 1,380 crore.

Project pattern: Toll-Operate-Transfer (including toll collection, maintenance and operation).

Dates to note: Bid submission closes Dec. 16, 2026, with opening scheduled for Dec. 17.

What does this project mean to drivers?

Under the TOT model, NHAI gives the right to operate the existing highway assets to a private operator for a mutually agreed time period. The selected operator shall be responsible for toll collection and maintenance of the highway as per the terms of contract with NHAI.

This means that the existing road stretches may be eventually managed privately for the motorists using the Ranchi-Mahulia corridor, subject to the completion of the selection process.

What’s the deadline for the project?

As per the NHAI’s official Notice Inviting Bid, the interested firms will have to submit their proposals online by 11 am on 16 December 2026. Bids are to be opened at 11:30 a.m. on December 17. The selected company would be responsible for the three highway sections included in TOT Bundle-23, according to tender conditions.

What did NHAI earlier say about these highways?

This is following an earlier announcement on highway asset monetisation. In an official PIB release in May 2026, NHAI had said it had identified 17 highway assets of about 1,692.5 km length across nine states, including Jharkhand for possible monetisation through TOT and Infrastructure and Investment Trust (InvIT) models.

NHAI had identified 77.3 km Ranchi-Rargaon section of NH-43 and about 60.3 km Ranchi-Mahulia corridor covering Chowka, Mahulia and Sabarbeda as four-lane highway assets.

It has also named toll plazas at Edalhatu on Ranchi-Rargaon section and Pata and Putru on Ranchi-Mahulia corridor. The latest project brings together these highway sections under TOT Bundle-23 in the proposed monetisation of existing road assets of NHAI in Jharkhand.