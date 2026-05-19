Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday inspected the DND–Faridabad–Sohna Access Controlled Highway project, a major infrastructure corridor that promises to make travel across Delhi-NCR smoother and significantly improve connectivity to the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar.

For lakhs of daily commuters stuck in long traffic jams between Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram, the project could eventually mean faster airport access, reduced travel time and less congestion on busy NCR roads.

The inspection was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with Union Ministers of State Ajay Tamta, Harsh Malhotra and Krishan Pal Gurjar, besides senior leaders and officials from Delhi and Haryana.

Built under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, the project spans around 59 km and is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,463 crore. The high-speed six-lane access-controlled highway will connect Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram and Sohna through a faster and more direct road network.

Officials said the corridor has been designed to improve traffic movement across NCR while also strengthening access to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the upcoming Jewar airport.

Advanced bridge technology and eco-friendly construction

One of the biggest highlights of the project is a 140-metre-long Network Arch Bridge, considered among the most advanced steel bridge structures built in India.

Officials said the bridge uses modern tied-arch engineering with a crossed hanger system that improves durability and structural strength, especially during seismic activity.

The project also uses advanced construction technologies such as precast segmental construction, launching girders, high-strength E450 steel, Grade 10.9 bolts, swivel expansion joints and high-damping rubber bearings.

Along with speed and connectivity, the project is also focusing on sustainability. Around two lakh metric tonnes of inert material generated from bio-mining at Delhi’s Okhla and Ghazipur landfills have reportedly been used during construction, reducing the need for fresh natural materials.

Noise barriers, landscaping and plantation work are also part of the highway development plan.

Officials believe the project will not only improve traffic conditions but also support economic activity and logistics movement across the NCR region.

Direct connectivity planned for Jewar airport

The government is also developing a dedicated expressway corridor linking the DND–Faridabad Bypass and the Noida International Airport at Jewar.

The 31.425-km-long project, estimated at Rs 2,360 crore, will connect the airport with the Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway through a fully access-controlled six-lane highway.

Once completed, travellers from South Delhi, Faridabad and Gurugram are expected to get direct road access to the airport without entering central Delhi, helping reduce pressure on existing city roads and the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The project includes four major interchanges, a Rail Over Bridge and a proposed elevated corridor aimed at improving high-speed connectivity.

Officials said the corridor will also support future urban expansion planned under the Faridabad Master Plan 2031 and strengthen regional logistics and industrial growth across NCR.

With large infrastructure projects now expanding rapidly around Delhi-NCR, the government hopes these corridors will help ease daily commuting stress while preparing the region for future traffic and economic demands.