Road connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir is set to get a major upgrade with the proposed Singhpora–Vailoo tunnel under Sinthan Pass moving ahead. The project is being planned along the Kishtwar–Vailoo–Khanabal section of NH-244 and will provide a new route through one of the mountainous stretches of the region.

The project includes a twin-tube tunnel along with approach roads. Once completed, it is expected to make travel between the Kishtwar and Anantnag sides easier and provide a more direct road link across the difficult terrain.

Project gains momentum with fresh tender

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) recently invited bids for the construction of the tunnel and its approach roads. The project has an estimated cost of Rs 3,567 crore and will be built under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

The tender was issued on September 10, 2026. Companies interested in taking up the work can submit their bids until October 26, 2026, while the bids are scheduled to be opened on October 27, 2026

Twin tunnels to run for over 20 km

The Singhpora–Vailoo project will have two unidirectional tunnel tubes running beneath Sinthan Pass. As per NHIDCL’s technical schedule, the first tube will be 10.331 km long, while the second will measure 10.363 km. Together, the two tunnels will stretch for around 20.69 km.

The project is larger when the approach roads are included, taking the total length of the development to 38.611 km.

Singhpora–Vailoo tunnel: Route and alignment

The road will begin at Chhatroo and end at Vailoo Junction, where it will connect with NH-244. The tunnel will pass beneath Sinthan Pass, linking the Singhpora side in Kishtwar district with the Gadole–Vailoo side in Anantnag district.

This alignment will create a new road connection across the mountainous stretch between the two districts, reducing the need for vehicles to negotiate the challenging terrain directly over the pass.

Better road access through the mountains

The tunnel is expected to make road travel through this mountainous stretch easier by providing a direct link beneath Sinthan Pass. This can help commuters travelling between the Kishtwar and Anantnag sides and make movement along the route more convenient.

The project will also support the movement of goods along this part of NH-244. With the tunnel and approach roads being developed as part of the same project, the road link is expected to become more accessible and better connected.