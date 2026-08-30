People living in remote and hilly parts of Jammu and Kashmir are set to get improved road connectivity, with 110 rural road projects spanning 598.455 km planned across five districts. The projects have a total sanctioned cost of Rs 1,503.53 crore and are expected to benefit 46,972 people.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh laid the foundation stone for the projects under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-IV, Batch-1 of 2026-27, as per the official PIB release.

The projects span across Udhampur, Doda, Ramban, Kathua and Kishtwar and are aimed at strengthening all-weather connectivity in rural and difficult hilly areas.

How will the roads help people in remote areas?

For residents, the new roads are likely to enhance everyday access to schools, markets, workplaces, healthcare facilities and other essential services.

Poor road conditions have posed particular difficulties for school-going children and senior citizens, especially during the rainy season, when reaching schools, workplaces and other essential destinations can become difficult.

As road connectivity expands, women in remote villages are also expected to benefit from easier access to schools, markets, healthcare and workplaces as road connectivity expands.

Singh stated the expanding road network was contributing to ‘ease of living and ease of travel” for people residing in remote areas.

Udhampur gets 44 roads, the highest among five districts

Udhampur accounts for the biggest share of the latest package, with 44 road projects covering 235.040 km at an approximate approved cost of Rs 554.90 crore. Kathua will get 24 roads, whereas Kishtwar gets 16. Ramban and Doda have 13 projects each.

Here is the district-wise breakup:

District Number of roads Length Approx. sanctioned cost Udhampur 44 235.040 km ₹554.90 crore Kathua 24 128.925 km ₹307.12 crore Kishtwar 16 83.950 km ₹224.88 crore Doda 13 90.180 km ₹260.66 crore Ramban 13 60.360 km ₹154.97 crore Total 110 598.455 km ₹1,503.53 crore*

Singh also stated that Udhampur has consistently featured among the country’s top three districts in terms of PMGSY road projects.

Waste plastic to be used in several road projects

The road-building programme will also include waste plastic in several road packages, as per the project statement cited by PIB.

Better roads could also aid security forces

The government has also highlighted a security dimension to enhanced connectivity in challenging terrain.

Singh said some remote areas have posed security challenges in the past and have been vulnerable to movement by militants and terrorists. He said better roads would enable easier and faster movement of security forces and support anti-militancy and counter-terror operations.

Quality and project timelines in focus

Along with expanding the road network, the government has emphasised to maintain constructions standards and project timelines.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary stated that there would be “no compromise on the quality of construction. He said contractors carrying out the projects would be required to work according to set standards.

Rs 1,524 crore earmarked earlier for the constituency

The latest projects follow a major PMGSY allocation announced by Singh earlier this year.

Singh mentioned that in May, around 1,524 crore, or about 43% of Jammu and Kashmir’s total Rs 3,566 crore PMGSY allocation, had been allocated for the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda parliamentary constituency.

The latest 110-road package is intended to further expand last-mile connectivity across remote and difficult terrain, with the government focusing on improving access to essential services and mobility for rural communities.