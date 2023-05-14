scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Jammu-Akhnoor four-lane road project to be completed by March 2025 – Know its significance and other details

The Jammu-Akhnoor highway is a stretch of National Highway 144-A.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Jammu-Akhnoor, Jammu-Akhnoor highway, Jammu-Akhnoor national highway, Jammu-Akhnoor road project, Jammu-Akhnoor four lane project, Jammu-Akhnoor road project deadline, construction of Jammu-Akhnoor road,
The project was sanctioned by the government in 2015. (Twitter image/ NHIDCL/File photo)

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has set the target to complete the Jammu-Akhnoor four-lane road project by March 2025. The project was sanctioned by the government in 2015. However, the construction work has gained pace from 2021 to 2023. 

This four-laning project is being executed by the National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) at an estimated cost of Rs 1,345 crores.

Also Read

Different phases of work:-

The road project will be completed in different phases. Recently, the road stretch up to 4.4 km under Phase-1 has been completed.The project has been divided into four packages –

Also Read

(a) Package-I:-

Under Package-1, the work on a 0.8 km long stretch from Bhagwati Nagar Chowk (4th Tawi Bridge) to Canal Head in Jammu city is under progress,

(b) Package-II:-

Under Package – II, the flyover has been fully functional.

(c) Package-III

Under Package – III, the work on a 20-kilometre-long stretch is also underway. So far, 72 percent of construction work has been completed.  

Reasons of delay in completion of Jammu-Akhnoor road widening project:- 

Also Read

The construction of a road between Jammu to Akhnoor has been assigned in 2018 but got started in 2019. The project was supposed to be completed by December-end but due to several reasons, the project has been delayed. The reasons are – 

  • Abrogation of Article 370 in 2019
  • Lack of materials and land acquisition
  • Covid-19 pandemic in 2020

About Jammu-Akhnoor four-lane road project:-

The Jammu-Akhnoor highway is a stretch of National Highway 144-A. It connects the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch with Jammu. It is also a very important defence road.

Significance of Jammu-Akhnoor road project:-

The construction of the Jammu-Akhnoor road project is of immense importance. The project will develop the socio-economic growth of the region. The road touches the border areas,and thereby essential for national security. It is also important for people especially patients while shifting them from Akhnoor, Poonch, Rajouri etc.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 14-05-2023 at 09:34 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market