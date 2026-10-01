The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited bids for one-time improvement works on a 12.138-km stretch of NH-34 in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, which was bypassed after the Jabalpur Ring Road came into use.

The project has an estimated cost of Rs 66.53 crore, excluding GST, and covers the section from design chainage km 86.562 to 98.700. The work is aimed at upgrading the existing bypassed road infrastructure and improving its usability for people travelling through the corridor and nearby built-up areas.

NHAI has set a 12-month completion period for the project, followed by a three-year defect liability period. The bid opened on September 28 and can be submitted until October 27.

What will change on the 12-km Jabalpur road stretch?

The proposed work includes reconstruction of the main carriageway using rigid pavement, which could help address deterioration on the existing road and provide a stronger surface for traffic.

The project also includes construction of RCC drains in built-up stretches, a median, road furniture and highway lighting. These works are aimed at improving road visibility, drainage and traffic management along the corridor, particularly for motorists travelling through developed areas.

NHAI has also proposed widening 17 culverts, widening the minor bridge at Km 88+780 and rebuilding another minor bridge at Km 93+813.

24 junctions to be developed under NHAI project

The project also includes development of 24 junctions along the 12.138-km stretch. For commuters, junction improvements could be important because these locations are where local and through traffic frequently intersect.

The planned road, drainage, lighting, bridge and junction works are intended to bring the bypassed section up to a more functional standard after traffic was diverted to the Jabalpur Ring Road.

The project is being taken up through a competitive e-tendering process. NHAI has estimated the contract value at Rs 66,52,97,683, with a bid security requirement of Rs 1,33,06,000.

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For people using this section, the proposed improvements could mean a better-maintained carriageway, improved drainage, more visible road infrastructure and upgraded junction and crossing points. The actual impact, however, will depend on the progress and completion of the works once the contract is awarded.