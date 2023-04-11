Infra boost for Jammu and Kashmir: Road connectivity to be equivalent to America’s in next 3-4 years, says Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Niti Gadkari said that the roads of Jammu and Kashmir would be made equivalent to American roads in the next 3-4 years.

In his two-day visit to the Union Territory, Gadakri said that the government is working with a mission to boost road infrastructure and Jammu-Kashmir would have a road network equivalent to that of America.

Greenfield Expressway

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, the minister stated that a four-lane Greenfield Expressway, which connects Delhi to Katra, will also be completed that will cut down the distance between the two cities by 58 km.

“Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Greenfield is the most important one among a total of 32 Green Express Highways being built,” said Gadkari, reported ANI.

This 670 km four-lane Green Field Expressway from Delhi to Vaishno Devi Dham, Katra will be completed by December 2023 at a cost of 37,524 crores, he added.

The distance between Delhi and Katra is presently 727 km, this expressway will cut down the distance by 58 km. After its completion, the distance between Delhi-Amritsar, Delhi-Katra, and Delhi-Srinagar will be covered in 4 hours, 6 hours, and 8 hours respectively, he said.

Srinagar Ring Road

Gadkari stated that Srinagar Ring Road, 78 km four lane, will be completed in 2023-24. The cost of this project is reported to be Rs 4,660 crore.

The construction of Srinagar Ring Road will reduce the traffic congestion and pollution of the city, said the minister and added that the people coming to Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Gurez, Kargil and Leh will not have to come inside Srinagar city with the construction of this ring road.

Zojila Tunnel

Accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, the Union Minister earlier in the day visited Zojila Tunnel, Asia’s largest tunnel, to inspect the ongoing work, reported ANI.

Tourism will increase by 2-3 times once the tunnel is completed. It will also boost the employment opportunity in Jammu and Kashmir, said Gadkari.

The minister said, “We will achieve connectivity between Kashmir to Kanyakumari in the true sense.”

Connectivity for Ladakh

There will be all-weather connectivity for Ladakh as 19 tunnels are being constructed in Jammu and kashmir that will cost Rs 25,000 crore, he said in a tweet.