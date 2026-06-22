Travel between Indore and Ujjain is all set to become faster and easier in the coming years for hundreds of people with the upcoming Indore–Ujjain Corridor. The project recently received a fresh momentum as the Madhya Pradesh government has finally commenced the construction of the corridor after resolving long-standing land acquisition issues with farmers.

A Bhoomipujan ceremony for the project was also held on June 21, where Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar laid the foundation stone for the corridor.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was also present on the occasion. Both leaders said the project will boost connectivity, economic activity, and overall development in the region.

Indore–Ujjain Greenfield Corridor – Route, Length, Cost

The Indore–Ujjain Greenfield Corridor corridor will be around 48 km long and built as a four-lane highway. It will start near Pitra Parvat in Indore and end near the Simhastha Bypass close to the Chintaman Ganesh temple in Ujjain.

The project is being built at an estimated cost of ₹2,935 crore. Once completed, it will reduce travel time, ease traffic, and provide a faster and smoother route between Indore and Ujjain.

At present, the distance between the two cities is around 55 km, but the new 48 km highway is expected to reduce travel time and improve onnectivity for thousands of daily travellers.

Alternative route to major economic corridors

The new Indore–Ujjain Greenfield Corridor project is expected to provide an alternative route to the Indore–Pithampur Economic Corridor and the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway. This will help improve connectivity in the region and is likely to boost economic activity by making transport and the movement of goods faster and smoother.

Support for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028

The official said that the new road is expected to make travel easier for lakhs of pilgrims who are going to visit the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain in 2028. The corridor will help manage large crowds better and ensure smoother movement during the religious event.