Nagpur commuters have a new signal-free road corridor with the launch of the 8.90 km Indora-Dighora flyover, constructed at a cost of Rs 998 crore. As per the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, the new corridor could bring travel time between Indora and Dighori from around 40-50 minutes to approximately 15 minutes.

Sharing an update on his official X account on September 19, Gadkari stated the DR Keshav Baliram Hedgewar Flyover has been built between Indora Square and Dighori Square on the Nagpur-Umred section of NH-353D.

The project was launched in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra minister and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrasekhar Bawankhule, Nagpur Mayor Nita Thakre, along with other officials.

Terming the occasion significant for the city, Gadkari stated, “Today is a historic day for Nagpur.”

Key points:

Stretch: Indora Square-Dighori Square

Length: 8.90 km

Cost: Rs 998 crore

Travel time: 40-50 minutes may reduce to around 15 minutes

Indora-Dighori journey may take around 15 minutes

For commuters, a key expected benefit of the new corridor is a reduction in travel time.

Gadkari further said the approximately 8.9 km journey between Indora-Chowk and Dighori Chowk, which earlier used to take 40-50 minutes because of traffic and delays, could now be covered in approximately 15 minutes using the signal-free flyover corridor.

He said the project’s objective is to “reduce traffic congestion in Nagpur City, reduce travel time, and provide citizens with safe and seamless transportation facilities.”

Two major flyovers on the corridor

The project includes two major flyover structures. One spans from Kamal Chowk to Reshimbag Chowk, whereas the other interlinks Sakkardara to Dighori Chowk.

The existing Sakkardara Flyover has also been integrated with the new corridor. As per Gadkari, this integration has been designed to offer more efficient and signal-free traffic movement along the route. The project also comprises of ground-level roads and entry and exit ramps.

Ramps near Daga Hospitals and Tajbagh

Local connectivity has also been incorporated into the project with two ramps. One ramp is located near Daga Hospitals and the other one is in the Tajbagh area. These ramps connect the elevated corridor with the existing road network below, providing entry and exit options for the commuters.

The project also has two railway overbridges at Pachpavli. As per Gadkari, these structures will help lessen traffic blockage associated with railway crossings. Two railway underbridges have also been built along the corridor.

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Single-pylon structure at Samrat Ashok Chowk

Another engineering feature underlined by Gadkari is the single-pylon structure at Samrat Ashok Chowk, a junction of five major roads. The junction provides connections towards Bhandara Road, the Medical area, Great Nag Road, Nagpur Bus Station and Reshmibagh, as per his official post.

Gadkari stated that the structure is aimed at enhancing traffic movement at this key junction whereas giving the corridor a distinguishing identity.

207 spans, 49 built using UHPFRC

The entire flyover corridor consists of 297 spans, of which 40 have been constructed using Ultra High Performance Fibre Reinforced Concrete (UHPFRC) technology.

The accompanying video shared on X highlights another visual feature of the project, the flyover pillars showcase artwork depicting Nagpur’s history, culture, heritage and other prominent features of the city.

With the Indora-Dighori corridor now launched, commuters have a new signal-free route across this part of Nagpur. According to Gadkari, the project is aimed at reducing traffic bottlenecks, cutting journey times and boosting connectivity across the city.