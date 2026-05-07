Good news for many in Assam and other North-Eastern states. For decades, the Brahmaputra has been as much a barrier as it has been a lifeline for the communities living across its banks in Assam and Meghalaya. That is about to change as India’s longest river bridge is set to be completed in another year.

The Dhubri–Phulbari Bridge, a 19.28-kilometre structure set to become India’s longest river bridge, is inching closer to completion, with the target now set for September 2028.

Dhubri–Phulbari Bridge to be longest river bridge

According to PIB, the project is being developed by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Furthermore, it has received a loan assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency and has an estimated outlay of Rs 4,997 crore, as of PIB data from 2019.

The missing link, finally found

The bridge will span the Brahmaputra between Dhubri in Assam and Phulbari in Meghalaya, forming a critical segment of National Highway 127B. The structure itself is a feat of ambition: 12.62 kilometres of extradosed cable-stayed navigable spans, flanked by 5.73 kilometres of viaducts and 0.92 kilometres of approach roads, all configured for four lanes of traffic.

Once complete, it will serve as the missing link in the NH-127B alignment, giving Meghalaya a direct domestic corridor beyond the existing Guwahati–Shillong route, and plugging the bridge into the larger national highway network, including NH-27, the East–West Corridor, and NH-17 connecting Sevoke in West Bengal to Guwahati in Assam.

From a 3-hour ferry ride to a 20-minute drive

Perhaps nothing illustrates the bridge’s transformative potential more starkly than what it replaces. Today, the only direct passage between Dhubri and Phulbari is a ferry crossing that takes between two and a half to three hours, and that is when conditions permit. Floods, unpredictable currents, and rough weather routinely disrupt services, leaving commuters stranded and supply chains broken.

The road alternative is no better: a 205-kilometre detour that eats up more than five hours. For perishable goods, agricultural produce, and time-sensitive movement, this is a genuine economic constraint.

The bridge will compress that same journey to roughly 20 minutes, year-round, regardless of weather.

Engineering at the edge of the possible

Building across the Brahmaputra is not straightforward. The river is among the most challenging in the world to work with; its water levels fluctuate dramatically through the monsoon months, the soil conditions along its banks are weak and unstable, and the entire project zone falls within Seismic Zone V, the highest-risk category in India’s earthquake hazard classification.

As per the company, NHIDCL’s engineering teams have had to design foundations and structural systems robust enough to withstand this convergence of risks, hydrology, geology, and seismicity, while maintaining the navigability of one of the country’s most active river corridors. The extradosed cable-stayed design for the central spans is partly a response to these constraints, allowing longer unsupported spans that reduce the number of river piers and limit interference with river traffic.

Not just a local road

The bridge will do more than ease the daily commute of Assam and Meghalaya residents. Dhubri sits close to India’s borders with Bhutan and Bangladesh, and the broader NH-127B corridor has long been viewed as a potential artery for international trade, connecting domestic markets to cross-border corridors that link to Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, the company said.

By reducing road user costs and travel times, the project is expected to improve the region’s logistical performance, making it more competitive as a transit corridor.