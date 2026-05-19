For millions of Indians who spend a significant part of their day stuck in traffic, relief may eventually come not from a new flyover or a metro line underground, but via the water. The Union government is moving ahead with plans to launch Water Metro services across 18 cities, with Guwahati, Srinagar, Patna, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj among the first set of cities in line. The Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, made the announcement earlier this week.

If the rollout goes as per plan, commuters in these cities could soon have the option of boarding a clean, electric or hybrid ferry to get to work, skipping road traffic entirely.

Water Metro: Which cities are in queue, and when

The government has divided the rollout into two phases. Phase I includes Guwahati, Srinagar, Patna, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj, among others. Phase II brings in Tezpur and Dibrugarh in Assam. The remaining cities from the total list of 18 are yet to be publicly named in full.

Feasibility studies, commissioned by the Inland Waterways Authority of India and conducted by Kochi Metro Rail, have already been completed for 17 of the 18 cities. Reports for Srinagar, Patna, Guwahati, Varanasi, and Ayodhya have been accepted. The groundwork, in other words, is further along than most people realise.

What the commute could actually look like

The proposed Water Metro is designed as a mass public transport network and not a tourist novelty or a weekend leisure ride. The government envisions it operating across navigable waterways as a daily commuter service, with standardised vessels, proper terminals, ticketing, and multimodal connectivity to buses, metro rail, and other existing transport.

The Kochi Water Metro, which has been running for a couple of months now, offers the closest preview of what this could look like: air-conditioned electric boats, clean jetties, and a frequency that makes it practical for regular use rather than just occasional trips.

Why it could be cheaper and faster to build than a metro

Unlike a metro rail project, which involves tunnelling, elevated corridors, land acquisition, and years of urban disruption, a Water Metro largely uses infrastructure that already exists: the river or the lake. Civil construction is minimal. Land acquisition, the single biggest delay in most Indian infrastructure projects, is largely sidestepped.

The government is also betting on electric and hybrid propulsion to keep operating costs down over time. “With faster construction timelines, lower land requirements, and reduced operational costs, particularly through the adoption of electric and hybrid ferries, the system offers a viable and eco-friendly alternative to conventional urban transport. These services will contribute to reducing congestion in cities while offering a comfortable, scenic, and smoother commuting experience,” Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, as quoted in the PIB release.

The Bigger Picture: Greener, less congested cities

Beyond the individual commute, the Water Metro pitch is tied to two larger concerns: urban congestion and the environment. Indian cities are among the most congested in the world, and road-based solutions alone are not keeping pace with the growth in private vehicle ownership. Water transport offers a way to move large numbers of people without adding to road load.

On the environmental side, the shift to electric and hybrid ferries means fewer emissions per passenger kilometre compared to diesel buses or personal vehicles. The ministry has said that quantifying and communicating these environmental benefits, fuel savings, and emissions avoided will be a focus of the rollout.

What needs to happen before you can board

The Draft National Water Metro Policy, 2026, has been circulated for inter-ministerial consultation and will also be shared with state governments for their input. That process needs to conclude before a final national framework is in place.

Funding structures are still being worked out. The government is considering several models, joint Centre-State funding, state-funded projects, public-private partnerships, and fully Centre-funded initiatives, which means the pace of rollout could vary significantly from city to city depending on how quickly state governments move, as per the PIB release.

Terminal design, vessel standardisation, safety protocols, and integration with existing transport networks also need to be locked in. The policy has flagged all of these, but translating a framework into operational infrastructure takes time.

The bottom line for commuters

Water Metro is not arriving next month. But the feasibility work is done, the policy is in consultation, and the political intent appears firm. For residents of cities like Patna, Varanasi, or Guwahati, where rivers are wide, roads are congested, and existing public transport is stretched, this is worth watching closely. The commute of 2030 may look quite different from today’s.