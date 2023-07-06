Indian roads suffer most during monsoon. Know key reasons

Monsoon in India: While government keep developing many new expressways, the root cause of potholes, cracked roads during monsoon remains unsolved. Incident of crater being formed also came into light. In a recent development, craters were formed on roads in various Indian cities owing to monsoon rains. Yesterday, a large chunk of the road has caved in Delhi’s Janakpuri. Other such incidents of craters being formed was witnessed in Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Let us take a look at why such situation happens.

Why craters formed?

Craters formed during monsoon seasons are geological features resulting from the erosive power of water. Monsoons are characterised by heavy rainfall and are common in regions with a specific seasonal wind pattern. These intense downpours can cause significant changes to the landscape, including the formation of craters.

The process begins when the rainwater falls onto the ground surface. If the soil is unable to absorb the water quickly enough, it forms surface runoff. The runoff gathers momentum as it flows downhill, gradually eroding the soil and carrying away loose particles. As the water gains velocity, it scours the surface, creating channels and gullies.

As the channels deepen, they can eventually evolve into small streams or rivulets. These watercourses concentrate the flow of water, leading to increased erosive power. The force of the water dislodges and carries away larger particles, including rocks and pebbles. Over time, this persistent erosion enlarges the channels and deepens them, forming mini gorges.

Areas where craters can be formed easily

In areas with softer or less consolidated rocks, the erosive force of the water can be even more pronounced. The rushing water wears away the weaker layers, gradually creating depressions or hollows in the landscape. These depressions, commonly referred to as craters, may vary in size and depth depending on the intensity of the rainfall, the duration of the monsoon season, and the geological composition of the area.

Furthermore, factors like the slope of the terrain, vegetation cover, and the presence of natural or man-made obstacles can influence the formation of craters during monsoons. Steep slopes can enhance the speed and erosive power of water, while dense vegetation can slow down runoff and mitigate erosion. On the other hand, human activities such as deforestation, improper land use, and inadequate drainage systems can exacerbate the formation of craters.

The formation of craters during monsoon seasons is a result of the erosive force of water. The heavy rainfall leads to surface runoff, which scours the ground, deepens channels, and gradually creates depressions in the landscape. The intensity and duration of the monsoon, as well as the geological and environmental factors, play a significant role in the size and depth of these craters. Understanding these processes is crucial for managing land use and mitigating the potential negative impacts of monsoon-induced erosion.