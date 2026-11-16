Road connectivity between India and Nepal is set to improve as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) moves closer to completing the four-laning of the Sonauli–Jungle Kaudia section of National Highway-24 (NH-24) in Uttar Pradesh. The 79.54-km project, being developed at a cost of approximately Rs 1,450 crore, has achieved around 89% construction progress.

In a recent post on X, NHAI stated that the upgraded highway would boost connectivity between the two countries and support passenger travel, tourism, freight movement and regional economic activity.

Underlining the project’s benefits, the authority stated that the corridor would “enable faster and safer journeys” and strengthen cross-border trade and logistics.” The authority also shared a video along with the post highlighting the project’s progress, planned benefits and expected benefits for travellers and local communities.

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Sonauli-Gorakhpur highway: How will travellers benefit?

The highway interlinks Gorakhpur with Sonauli, a crucial crossing point along the Inida-Nepal border. Its expansion from two lanes with paved shoulders to four lanes is likely to improve traffic movement, especially for commercial vehicles travelling towards Nepal.

An official featured in the NHAI video stated that the journeys along the route earlier took approximately three hours. The upgraded road is likely to reduce travel time, although no specific revised journey time was shared.

The corridor also enhance access to Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, which is part of the Buddhist tourist circuit, and Nepal’s Lumbini region. For tourists and pilgrims, the improved road is likely to make travel between these destinations more convenient.

What facilities will the four-lane highway have?

As per the NHAI, the project comprises several structures designed to boost road connectivity and manage local and long-distance traffic. The highway will comprise of one railway overbridge, two flyovers, 105 culverts and 24 underpasses. Around 68 km of service roads are also being developed.

The flyovers and underpasses have been built with six-lane capacity, permitting them to be used if the highway needs to be widened in the future. These structures are likely to help separate local traffic from vehicles travelling longer distances.

CCTV monitoring, emergency call boxes and ambulance services

Road safety is another crucial component of the project. NHAI stated that an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) is being installed along the highway. It will comprise CCTV cameras, emergency call boxes, real-time traffic monitoring, and variable message signboards. Other planned safety features are road signs, junction lighting, crash barriers and ambulance services. These arrangements are aimed at boosting traffic management and offer assistance to motorists during emergencies.

How will the project benefit farmers and local businesses?

The upgraded highway is likely to support trade and agricultural transportation between eastern Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions. In its X post, NHAI stated that the project would “improve market access for farmers” and “boost tourism”.

Better road connectivity is also projected to make it easier for businesses to transport goods towards the international border. The video further underlined improved access to Gorakhpur airport, educational institutions, hospitals and public facilities. As part of the project, around 45,000 saplings are planned to be planted along the corridor.

Once completed, the four-lane Sonauli-Jungle Kaudia highway is likely to provide smoother connectivity between Gorakhpur and the Nepal border while supporting trade, regional development and tourism.