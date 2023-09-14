scorecardresearch
In a major push to roadways, Yamuna Expressway Authority approves Master Plan 2041

The draft is essentially for connecting the notified area up to the Chola railway station (in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh) with the Jewar airport by road and rail, the YEIDA said.

Written by FE Online
The plan was approved at the 78th board meeting of the YEIDA on Wednesday, officials said. (PTI)

The Yamuna Expressway and Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) have given their approval to the draft master plan for the year 2041 during their 78th board meeting. 

This draft plan primarily focuses on connecting the designated area all the way to Chola Railway Station in Bulandshahr district with Jewar Airport, using both road and rail infrastructure, along with the development of the surrounding regions, particularly in terms of logistics and industrial activities.

YEIDA, operating under the jurisdiction of the Uttar Pradesh government, is responsible for managing land development along the 165 km-long Yamuna Expressway. 

During the board meeting, a proposal to establish a Heritage City within the YEIDA area was presented. It was decided to expand the pre-planned area from 760 acres to 1,500 acres along the Yamuna river in Mathura, including plans for river fountains and more.

One-Time Settlement Policy

In addition, YEIDA has announced the introduction of a one-time settlement policy (OTS) for individuals who have defaulted in various land allotment schemes, including industrial, housing, and mixed-use schemes. The OTS scheme will be launched for one month starting from October 1, 2023. 

Allottees can apply online through the authority’s website, and if the payable amount is up to Rs 50 lakh, it must be paid in four months (1/3 within one month and the remaining 2/3 within three months). For amounts exceeding Rs 50 lakh, the entire sum must be settled within seven months (1/3 within one month and the remaining 2/3 within six months).

infrastructure

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 12:58 IST

