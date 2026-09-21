A new 58.6-km stretch of the Shamli-Gorakhpur Greenfield High-Speed Access Controlled Corridor is moving closer to development in Uttar Pradesh, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) inviting bids for Package 2.

For road users, the project is significant because it involves a new greenfield, high-speed, access-controlled road rather than an upgrade of an existing highway section. The Package 2 stretch runs from chainage 84.500 to 143.100 and will be developed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

The NHAI document puts the estimated project cost at Rs 3,144.05 crore, excluding GST. The estimated bid project cost, also excluding GST, is Rs 3,461 crore.

What will the new Shamli-Gorakhpur stretch mean for travellers?

Since the project is being developed as a greenfield access-controlled corridor, the 58.6-km section will be a new road alignment rather than simply widening an existing stretch. For commuters, this means an additional high-speed road option as the larger Shamli-Gorakhpur corridor takes shape across Uttar Pradesh.

Access-controlled highways are designed to regulate entry and exit points, which can help separate through traffic from local road movement. The new section is therefore expected to provide a more structured route for longer-distance road travel once it is completed and opened to traffic.

The Package 2 section is part of the larger Shamli-Gorakhpur project, meaning its development will add another completed stretch to the overall highway network connecting the western and eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Why is this stretch important for UP connectivity?

The 58.6-km section is being taken up specifically as a separate construction package, with NHAI seeking a private entity to develop, operate and transfer the project under the Hybrid Annuity model.

For commuters and other road users, the importance of the project will depend on how it integrates with the other packages of the Shamli-Gorakhpur highway. As more sections are developed, the overall network could provide a continuous high-speed route across the state.

NHAI has made the tender documents available from September 16 to November 4, 2026. Bids must be submitted online by 11 am on November 4, while technical submissions are scheduled to be opened at 11:30 am on November 5.

The project is still at the bidding stage, so the 58.6-km stretch is not yet open to traffic. Its eventual benefits for travellers will depend on the award of the project, construction progress and completion of the section.

The new Package 2 development adds another piece to the Shamli-Gorakhpur highway plan and marks the next step towards creating a longer access-controlled road network in Uttar Pradesh.