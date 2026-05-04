The inauguration of the 6 km ‘Missing Link’ on the Mumbai Pune Expressway grabbed headlines in the past few days. Not only has this stretch cut down travel time between Mumbai and Pune, but it is also a significant step towards making the journey a lot safer.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: The good and the bad

The 94-kilometre Mumbai-Pune Expressway is among India’s busiest inter-city corridors, carrying an estimated 65,000 vehicles on regular days and swelling to nearly 100,000 during weekends and public holidays, according to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). But for years, a 15-kilometre ghat section within this corridor remained a danger zone.

Detailed studies commissioned by MSRDC identified a 7-km stretch within the ghat section as a concentrated hotspot for serious accidents. The culprit, in large part, was a steep downhill gradient of around 6 per cent.

According to Rajesh Patil, Joint Managing Director of MSRDC, truck and trailer drivers had developed a dangerous habit of shifting into neutral gear to coast downhill for 7 to 8 kilometres, reducing fuel consumption but critically compromising braking ability. The outcome was predictable: vehicles going out of control, often with fatal consequences. Speaking to The Indian Express, Patil said the primary aim of the Missing Link project was to prevent exactly this.

‘Missing link’- The safety push, engineering a gentler descent

The most significant safety intervention in the project is a re-engineered road alignment that effectively flattens the problematic gradient. Rather than retrofitting safety features onto a dangerous road, MSRDC has rerouted the path itself.

The new alignment reduces the steepness of the descent to a level where drivers, whether in passenger cars or heavy freight vehicles, can travel in both directions without the physiological or mechanical stress that the old ghat section imposed.

“The steep descent has been flattened as much as possible, allowing vehicles to travel smoothly and safely in both directions, whether from Mumbai to Pune or Pune to Mumbai, without even realising they are passing through a ghat section,” Patil told The Indian Express. The analogy he offered was instructive: the Kasara Ghat on the Mumbai-Nashik route, where the Samruddhi Expressway has largely bypassed the old winding road and replaced it with a straighter, more predictable corridor. The Missing Link, he said, achieves the same for the Mumbai-Pune stretch.

The realignment also delivers a practical dividend; the original route has been reduced by approximately 6 kilometres, trimming travel time by around 30 minutes.

European-grade crash barriers make their Indian debut

Beyond the alignment fix, the project has introduced internationally certified vehicle restraint technology to Indian highway infrastructure for the first time. Godrej Enterprises Group, in partnership with Luxembourg-based DELTABLOC, has installed precast concrete crash barrier systems along the Missing Link, which is also the first deployment of this technology in India.

The barriers are engineered to conform to EN 1317, a European standard for road restraint systems that governs how barriers contain, redirect, and absorb impact from errant vehicles. Systems certified under this standard have been deployed in more than 45 countries across high-speed highway corridors.

The objective is straightforward: when a vehicle does lose control, the barriers are designed to redirect it and absorb enough kinetic energy to reduce the severity of injury to occupants.

Sustainable Infrastructure, not just safe infrastructure

The Missing Link was constructed using recycled materials, in line with policy emphasis on resource-efficient infrastructure development. Godrej Enterprises Group noted that its recycled construction materials business recorded 57% year-on-year growth.

Godrej’s construction division, which is simultaneously involved in the Mumbai Coastal Road, the Versova-Bandra Sea Link, the Mumbai Metro Rail, and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train, is positioning the Missing Link deployment as a reference project for future highway safety applications in the country.