Heavy monsoon rains have continued to disrupt life across Himachal Pradesh, leaving 70 people dead in rain-related disasters and 204 roads blocked across the state, according to the latest official assessment cited by ANI.

The cumulative damage to public property has also crossed Rs 910 crore during the 43-day period from June 30 to August 11, as heavy rainfall, landslides, cloudbursts and other weather-related incidents continued to affect infrastructure and communities.

The latest figures from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) show that roads, electricity infrastructure, water supply systems and private property have suffered extensive damage across the hill state.

204 roads blocked across Himachal Pradesh

As many as 204 roads remain closed across Himachal Pradesh, including two national highways — NH-154 and NH-21. Mandi is the worst affected district, with 80 roads blocked.

The important Mandi-Kullu route has also been disrupted at Jalogi Dwada. Kullu has reported 56 blocked roads, while 23 roads remain closed in Sirmaur.

The widespread road closures have affected inter-district connectivity and created difficulties in the movement of essential supplies and emergency response teams.

The monsoon has also disrupted electricity and drinking water infrastructure in several parts of the state. As many as 45 Distribution Transformer Regions (DTRs) are currently out of service, with Sirmaur accounting for 41 of the affected units, all in the Nahan subdivision.

Around 82 water supply schemes have also been affected across the state. Sirmaur reported the highest number of disruptions at 31, followed by Hamirpur with 11 and Mandi with eight.

Authorities are continuing restoration work to bring back electricity and water supplies in the affected areas.

70 disaster deaths, Rs 910 crore public property damage

According to SEOC data, 70 people died in direct disaster-related incidents between June 30 and August 11.

Landslides accounted for 14 deaths, while 23 people died after falling from steep slopes, rocks or trees. Seven deaths were linked to snake bites, six to electrocution and four to cloudbursts.

Lahaul and Spiti recorded the highest number of direct disaster-related deaths at 14, followed by Kangra with 12.

The monsoon-related toll also includes 93 road accident deaths during the same period. Chamba reported the highest number of such fatalities at 16, followed by Kullu with 13, Sirmaur with 12 and Shimla with 11.

The figures highlight the additional risks posed by damaged roads, landslides and difficult terrain during the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, the estimated cumulative damage to public property has reached around Rs 910.35 crore, according to the latest assessment.

The Public Works Department has reported the highest losses at Rs 68,636.43 lakh, while damage to the power sector has been estimated at Rs 20,389.51 lakh.

The rainfall has also damaged houses, other private structures, livestock and crops across the state’s 12 districts, adding to the financial burden on affected residents.

Restoration efforts continue amid fresh rain threat

State departments and emergency response teams are working to clear landslides and debris, restore blocked roads and reconnect areas affected by infrastructure damage.

Restoration efforts are also focused on bringing electricity and drinking water networks back into operation and maintaining access to affected habitations.

However, continued rainfall and the risk of fresh landslides and other weather-related incidents remain challenges for authorities carrying out repair and restoration work.

The latest 43-day assessment underscores the scale of the monsoon’s impact on Himachal Pradesh, with fatalities, road blockages, infrastructure damage and losses exceeding Rs 910 crore putting sustained pressure on the state’s disaster-response and restoration machinery.