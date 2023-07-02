Since its opening in December of the previous year, the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway has witnessed an alarming average of three accidents per day, making it a perilous route for commuters. Spanning an impressive 701 kilometers, this expressway, the second longest in the country, has tragically claimed a life every third day, according to an IE report.

Since its inauguration in December 2022, a staggering total of 616 accidents have occurred, resulting in the loss of 88 lives and leaving 660 individuals injured.

What is causing these accidents?

The Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, a remarkable Greenfield project, boasts expansive six-lane concrete roads with clearly marked lanes, providing a seemingly delightful driving experience. However, the straight, monotonous stretches present an unexpected challenge — visual fatigue. Motorists traversing these roads often experience what is known as ‘Highway Hypnosis’, a condition characterised by a driver’s zoning out while operating a vehicle.

What causes ‘Highway Hypnosis’?

Ravinder Singal, the Additional Director General (Traffic) of Maharashtra, explains that due to the expressway’s novelty, there are no distractions such as billboards or roadside establishments to engage the driver’s attention.

Consequently, drivers may succumb to a hypnotic state, temporarily disconnecting their brains from their physical actions, resulting in a loss of control and ultimately causing accidents.

The statistics provided by the state highway police highlight that out of the total 616 accidents, the majority — 188 incidents — have been attributed to ‘Highway Hypnosis’. Other prominent causes include speeding, accounting for 105 accidents, and tire bursts, causing 103 accidents. Notably, as of June 30, 2023, speeding has been identified as the leading cause of fatal accidents on the expressway, claiming 25 lives. Furthermore, the data indicates that most accidents — 180 in total — have transpired between 6 am and 12 pm.

Action plan to counter ‘Highway Hypnosis’

A recent inquiry into a tragic accident in Buldhana revealed that the driver of the involved travel bus had fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the deadly incident — a classic manifestation of ‘Highway Hypnosis’. Similarly, on May 24 of this year, four members of two families from Surat tragically lost their lives on the spot, while another family member sustained injuries in an accident in Aurangabad district, again highlighting the dangers of highway hypnosis.

Also Read Highway construction target to be raised to 38 km/day for FY24

Acknowledging the perils associated with highway hypnosis, the state has taken action to mitigate these risks, the IE report stated. Officials have made the decision to install flags and reflectors at regular intervals along the expressway, ensuring that motorists’ attention remains engaged and their brains stay active during long, uninterrupted drives, effectively reducing the occurrence of accidents.

As the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway continues to be plagued by accidents, it is imperative that drivers exercise caution, remain vigilant, and take regular breaks to combat the risks associated with Highway Hypnosis.