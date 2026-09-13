Haryana is set for a major road infrastructure push, with the state government approving a series of bypass and ring road projects worth around ₹9,700 crore, according to news agency ANI.

The projects are aimed at reducing traffic pressure in cities and towns and improving movement along key National Highways.

The approved projects include bypasses in Hisar, Kurukshetra, Narnaul, Jind and the Sohna-Palwal corridor. Alongside these, the state is also planning greenfield connectivity to Jewar International Airport, while work is progressing on ring road projects in Karnal and Ambala, ANI reported.

Five bypass projects approved across Haryana

As per ANI reports, the Haryana government has approved bypass projects in Hisar, Kurukshetra, Narnaul, Jind and Sohna-Palwal.

Among the approved projects, the Hisar Bypass will connect the Hisar-Rajgarh Road (NH-52) with the Hisar-Delhi and Hisar-Kaithal roads. In Kurukshetra, the Kurukshetra-Ladwa Bypass has already reached the DPR stage, with construction expected to begin soon.

The road plan also includes the Narnaul City Bypass, which will be nearly 11 km long and connect with NH-148B. Jind is set to get an outer ring road along with a four-lane bypass on NH-352.

The fifth project is the Palwal-Sohna Bypass, which will be redesigned and upgraded to a four-lane road over around 24 km and will connect with NH-919, ANI stated.

New connectivity planned for Jewar airport

Beyond the bypass projects, as per the reports, Haryana is also looking at a new greenfield link connecting the DND-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh Bypass-KMP link and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with Jewar International Airport.

The development could provide another road connection between major expressway corridors in the region and the airport.

Railway under-bridge approved in Sirsa

Alongside the major highway projects, approval has also been given for a railway under-bridge on Civil Station Road in Sirsa on the Rewari-Bathinda railway line, ANI reported.

Additional link-road works have also been approved in the Mahendragarh and Ateli areas, including routes connecting Kanina-Mahendragarh Road, Anawas, Balana, Khatod, Budin, Nimbhera, Balecha, Bucholi and Nangwas.